editorial
News |  16 Jul 2024 13:41 |  By RnMTeam

On popular demand: Sunburn Arena brings back Boris Brejcha to India this December!

MUMBAI: Sunburn Arena, India’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) IP (Intellectual Property) is thrilled to bring back Boris Brejcha to India for another electrifying two-city performance. By popular demand, the legendary German DJ and producer who drew over 15,000 fans under one roof, returns for a second consecutive year for a power-packed performance at Sunburn Arena, setting the stage for a banger weekend on December 7th and 8th, 2024 in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, respectively.
 
Fans are in for a real treat as the king of 'High-Tech Minimal' beats lights up the stage with his signature mix of minimal techno, house and trance. The highly sought-after DJ will set the Sunburn Arena on fire creating a sonic journey that will keep fans moving his tune and their heart racing with a fusion of beats and rhythms that will leave them buzzing long after the show. Don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of this exhilarating musical adventure; it's going to be a night to remember!
 
Ticket sales for Sunburn Arena ft. Boris Brejcha are now live, exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination. Prices start at just Rs. 1200/-. 
 
Recognised for his enigmatic Joker mask inspired by the Carnival of Venice, Boris Brejcha has carved out a unique niche in the electronic music world, captivating audiences with his infectious energy and pulsating beats. With a career spanning over two decades, Brejcha has established himself as a leading figure in the realm of electronic music, boasting an impressive discography with tracks like ‘Purple Noise’, ‘Gravity’ and ‘Space Driver’, having founded his own and esteemed music label, Fckng Serious. His performances at top festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival and Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) have solidified his status as a global music sensation, drawing in a loyal fan base, amassing over a 1 million followers on social media and audio streaming platforms.
 
Get ready to witness Boris Brejcha's signature high-energy performance characterised by intricate rhythms, pulsating basslines and ethereal melodies, complete with stunning visuals and state-of-the-art sound systems whisking fans into an alternate dimension.
 
Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “We are beyond excited to announce that Boris Brejcha is returning to India for an exclusive tour, after a spectacular show last year! His innovative sound and unparalleled performance style have garnered him a massive following here, and we are eager to see him light up the stage once more. This tour is a testament to our commitment to bring the best of global music talent to our incredible audience. Prepare for an extraordinary musical journey!”
 
Sunburn Arena, known for bringing top-tier international artists to India, is committed to providing an unparalleled live music experience, as it continues to set the bar high with an electrifying lineup of arena shows. Sunburn has previously hosted some of the biggest names in the global music scene, including the iconic Martin Garrix India Tour, Armin Van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Black Coffee and the unforgettable Marshmello Holi Weekend Tour.
 
Head to BookMyShow to grab your tickets soon and be among the first to secure your spot to experience the magic of Boris Brejcha at Sunburn Arena this December!
 
 

 
Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water Sunburn Arena ft. Boris Brejcha is presented by Absolut Mixers, driven by Hyundai, powered by Reliance Digital and styled by Jack & Jones, event by Spacebound and Team Innovation.
