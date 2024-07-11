Isha Malviya and Abhishek Malhan's fun Banter Lights Up Zor Ki Barsaat Hui Set

MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya’s delightful off-screen banter has seamlessly translated onto the screen in Jubin Nautiyal’s upcoming soulful track, Zor Ki Barsaat Hui produced by Bhushan Kumar. Their chemistry is undeniably one of the standout features of this chartbuster. On set, the duo kept the atmosphere light-hearted, with Abhishek humorously claiming that Isha finally decided to shower on the sets after 160 days. Following the success of Barsaat Ki Dhun and Pehli Baarish Mein, Zor Ki Barsaat Hui marks the third installment in the T-Series franchise. With Jubin Nautiyal’s powerful vocals and Isha and Abhishek’s captivating chemistry, this track promises to be yet another mesmerizing addition. Scheduled for release on July 15th, Zor Ki Barsaat Hui offers an enchanting blend of soulful melodies and compelling storytelling, making it a must-watch for fans of music and romance alike!
