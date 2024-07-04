Jazz Weekender returns for the third edition in New Delhi

MUMBAI: After two standout editions, Jazz Weekender is thrilled to announce its return to the enchanting 1AQ in Mehrauli for its 3rd edition. This year, the festival promises an even richer and more memorable experience under the canopy of the city's most iconic Banyan tree.
An unparalleled celebration of live music for the capital, Jazz Weekender's previous editions galvanised the city's music community with an impressive turnout of over 3000 attendees each time while featuring both global and local talent. This year, the festival will once again champion a diverse array of genres ranging from jazz to its adjacent styles like neo-soul, R&B, hip-hop, fusion, funk, and bossa nova.
Highlights of the 3rd Edition:
. Dates: September 28-29, 2024
. Location: 1AQ, Mehrauli, New Delhi
. Musical Acts: A handpicked lineup featuring a blend of international and homegrown artists.
. Additional Attractions: A vibrant flea market, diverse culinary experiences, and exclusive cocktail pop-ups enhancing the weekend experience.
Jazz Weekender's past lineups have featured global sensations like Desmadre Orkestra, Cero Ismael, Tara Lily, and Trioritaet, alongside celebrated local acts such as Rhythm Shaw x Gino Banks, Till Apes, Tribemama Marykali, Kayan, NATE08, Sahil Vasudeva, and The Revisit Project. This year's event promises to continue this tradition of excellence with a focus on boundary-pushing performances.
Jazz Weekender is hosted and curated by boxout.fm, Wild City, Gatecrash, Jazz in India and Paytm Insider
Early Bird tickets are now on sale via Paytm Insider here.
Website:
