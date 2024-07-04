Armenian sensation Rosa Linn launches French version of Chart-topping single ‘Universe’ with French Artist Jeck as Olympic Excitement Mounts

MUMBAI: As anticipation builds for this summer’s Olympic Games in France, Armenian breakout artist Rosa Linn is set to captivate audiences by releasing the French rendition of her chart-topping single ‘Universe’. Scheduled for release on June 7th via Nvak Collective, this latest offering underscores Linn’s commitment to spreading her universal message across borders. With an Italian version, and Galantis remix already setting the charts on fire, additional versions in Hindi, Arabic, and Spanish are slated for release in the near future. In collaboration with French artist Jeck, Rosa Linn’s ‘Universe (French Version)’ marks a thrilling precursor to her highly anticipated, teased for next year.

Linn’s pop anthem ‘Universe’ is a radiant fusion of electronic beats and acoustic charm, with her folksy vocals serving as a guiding star, navigating through a galaxy of profound emotions in a realm where love knows no bounds. Produced by Grammy Award winner Cirkut (known for his work with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Rihanna), the track showcases Linn’s versatility and innate musicality.

Linn shares, “‘Universe’ is my anthem for the daydreamer; it is a song about longing—longing for someone or something you can never have in this version of reality; imagining another life, other circumstances, creating a whole different world where all the stars align perfectly for you to get that one thing that'll finally make you complete!”

From her humble beginnings in Vanadzor, Armenia, Rosa Linn’s ascent to international stardom has come from her grinding tirelessly to transform her musical dream into reality. The trilingual singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer crossed a seemingly unbridgeable gap from composing music in her childhood bedroom to multi-platinum success and global recognition.

Her journey began in her childhood bedroom, where she honed her skills on piano and guitar, using music as a means of self-expression. Through perseverance and relentless effort, she caught the attention of the management company and label Nvak Collective during a festival gig in Armenia. With Nvak in her corner, she represented Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest, where she performed ‘SNAP’ to 161 million people across Europe. ‘SNAP’ exploded worldwide, going platinum in the US and cracking the Billboard Hot 100. Plus, Ed Sheeran tapped her as the opener for his 2023 +-=÷x Tour, and she later hit the road with Milky Chance and Young the Giant, captivating audiences worldwide with her dynamic performances.

Generating over 1.3 billion global streams and earning widespread acclaim from the likes of FLAUNT, Wonderland, Forbes, Billboard, and the BBC, to name a few. She made her late-night television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she delivered a powerhouse rendition of ‘SNAP’ accompanied by musicians on traditional Armenian instruments. She has received Top 40 radio play across 70 different territories and platinum and gold records in 30 countries. Featured in over 200 Spotify Editorial playlists, including“Today’s Top Hits”. Her meteoric rise shows no signs of slowing down, with collaborations with acclaimed artists such as Galantis and Alfa and more to follow with Sam Feldt on the horizon for 2024.