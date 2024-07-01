T-Series releases 'Saajan' by Kutle Khan – a mesmerizing Rajasthani Folk song

MUMBAI: Renowned artist Kutle Khan’s latest single “Saajan,” a captivating Rajasthani folk song, is out now. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and featuring Prerana Rathi and Manjari Arora, this song enthralls music lovers with its traditional melodies and soulful rendition.
“Saajan” is a celebration of Rajasthani culture, beautifully brought to life by Kutle Khan’s exceptional musical talent. Kutle Khan shares his excitement about the release, stating, “Creating ‘Saajan’ was a journey into the heart of Rajasthani folklore. I am honored to have collaborated with T-Series to bring this song to life and share our rich cultural heritage with the world.”
The music video is directed & Conceptualized by Rishi Singh Sisodiya who vividly captures the essence of Rajasthan, featuring stunning visuals of its landscapes and traditional elements. The video complements the song’s soulful melodies and offers a visual feast that transports viewers to the heart of Rajasthan.
The song is available on the T-Series Rajasthani YouTube Channel.
