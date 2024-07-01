RadioandMusic
Celebrate the Essence of Rajasthani Folk with "Kesariyo" by Shuchita Vyas & Hussain Khan, Produced by T-Series

MUMBAI: Dive into the vibrant culture of Rajasthan with the release of “Kesariyo,” a mesmerizing Rajasthani folk song performed by the talented Shuchita Vyas and Hussain Khan.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, this track brings out the rich heritage and soulful melodies of Rajasthan to a global audience. “Kesariyo” is a tribute to the timeless traditions of Rajasthani music, blending traditional rhythms with contemporary sounds to create a unique musical experience.

The powerful vocals of Shuchita Vyas, combined with the musical prowess of Hussain Khan, makes this song a must-listen for all. “We wanted to create a song that not only celebrates the beauty of Rajasthani folk music but also introduces it to new audiences worldwide,” said the Shuchita. “Kesariyo is more than just a song; it’s a journey through the heart of Rajasthan, capturing its essence and spirit” said Hussain.

The music video, now available on YouTube, showcases the vibrant culture of Rajasthan, adding a visual treat to the musical experience directed & conceptualized by Rishi Singh Sisodiya. The video features traditional attire, and the warm hues of the setting sun, bringing the rich heritage of the region to life. The song is available on T-Series Rajasthani Youtube Channel.

