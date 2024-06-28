Camden Cox drops exhilarating new single 'Shivers'

MUMBAI: Today Grammy nominated DJ, vocalist and songwriter Camden Cox has released her latest solo track, ‘Shivers’. The euphoric anthem showcases her multifaceted talent that is truly thriving on the international stage. ‘Shivers’ has already generated phenomenal buzz from the live festival circuit and promises to be another summer hit from an unstoppable club icon. Listen to ‘Shivers’ out now, HERE.

Speaking about the single Camden Cox says, ‘Shivers is about a moment of realisation I had when I decided to give something another chance. It’s that wave of forgiveness you feel when one of you cracks a smile and all of the problems disappear. You’re falling in love with the same person a thousand times over.’

The dance music powerhouse is known for her instinctive songwriting and deep understanding of club music. Her ability to blend silky falsettos with raucous beats has made her a sought-after collaborator for electronic music's biggest names, while her solo work has garnered over 100 million Spotify streams. Camden has earned acclaim from tastemakers such as DJ Mag, Clash, DMY, The Line of Best Fit, Hunger, Notion, KISS Dance, JAGUAR, Charlie Hedges, Danny Howard MistaJam and even the coveted title of ‘Track of the Week’ from BBC Radio 1’s Arielle Free.

Hailing from the East Midlands, Camden's musical journey was shaped by her drummer father and drum 'n' bass promoter mother. Her passion for music led her to join a performing arts group in her teens and later to London's vibrant music scene. A pivotal moment in her career came when Emmy-winning producer Labrinth advised her to focus on songwriting, setting her on the path to success.

Camden's breakthrough arrived with Basada's ‘Good Vibes,’ which topped charts across Belgium, Spain, and France. Her co-written track ‘Escape’ with Deadmau5 & Kaskade earned a Grammy nomination and Camden has seen monumental success with solo releases including ‘Touching Me’, ‘Elevated’ and ‘Gold’ as well as collaborations with the likes of John Summit on ‘Hungover’ and Oden & Fatso’s on ‘Lady Love’. More recently, Camden co-wrote Summit’s song ‘Go Back’ and received an ASCAP award for her other co-write, 'Where You Are'.

Camden’s sold out headline show ‘Camden Cox & Friends’ at The Hackney Social earlier this year celebrated women in dance music with sets from Hayla, Alex Mills, Darla Jade, Driia, Hannah Boleyn and Lily McKenzie. Recently adding DJing to her repertoire, she has performed at major venues like Printworks, EDC Las Vegas, and Ibiza Rocks. Not stopping there, this autumn Camden will be supporting the epic electronic trio Nero on their next tour of the globe.

With more music on the way this summer, Camden continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her dynamic sound and electrifying performances. Camden Cox’s brand-new single ‘Shivers’ is out now.