RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jun 2024 14:31 |  By RnMTeam

Camden Cox drops exhilarating new single 'Shivers'

MUMBAI: Today Grammy nominated DJ, vocalist and songwriter Camden Cox has released her latest solo track, ‘Shivers’. The euphoric anthem showcases her multifaceted talent that is truly thriving on the international stage. ‘Shivers’ has already generated phenomenal buzz from the live festival circuit and promises to be another summer hit from an unstoppable club icon. Listen to ‘Shivers’ out now, HERE.

Speaking about the single Camden Cox says, ‘Shivers is about a moment of realisation I had when I decided to give something another chance. It’s that wave of forgiveness you feel when one of you cracks a smile and all of the problems disappear. You’re falling in love with the same person a thousand times over.’

The dance music powerhouse is known for her instinctive songwriting and deep understanding of club music. Her ability to blend silky falsettos with raucous beats has made her a sought-after collaborator for electronic music's biggest names, while her solo work has garnered over 100 million Spotify streams. Camden has earned acclaim from tastemakers such as DJ Mag, Clash, DMY, The Line of Best Fit, Hunger, Notion, KISS Dance, JAGUAR, Charlie Hedges, Danny Howard MistaJam and even the coveted title of ‘Track of the Week’ from BBC Radio 1’s Arielle Free.  

Hailing from the East Midlands, Camden's musical journey was shaped by her drummer father and drum 'n' bass promoter mother. Her passion for music led her to join a performing arts group in her teens and later to London's vibrant music scene. A pivotal moment in her career came when Emmy-winning producer Labrinth advised her to focus on songwriting, setting her on the path to success.

Camden's breakthrough arrived with Basada's ‘Good Vibes,’  which topped charts across Belgium, Spain, and France. Her co-written track ‘Escape’ with Deadmau5 & Kaskade earned a Grammy nomination and Camden has seen monumental success with solo releases including ‘Touching Me’, ‘Elevated’ and ‘Gold’ as well as collaborations with the likes of John Summit on ‘Hungover’ and Oden & Fatso’s on ‘Lady Love’. More recently, Camden co-wrote Summit’s song ‘Go Back’ and received an ASCAP award for her other co-write, 'Where You Are'.

Camden’s sold out headline show ‘Camden Cox & Friends’ at The Hackney Social earlier this year celebrated women in dance music with sets from Hayla, Alex Mills, Darla Jade, Driia, Hannah Boleyn and Lily McKenzie. Recently adding DJing to her repertoire, she has performed at major venues like Printworks, EDC Las Vegas, and Ibiza Rocks. Not stopping there, this autumn Camden will be supporting the epic electronic trio Nero on their next tour of the globe.

With more music on the way this summer, Camden continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her dynamic sound and electrifying performances. Camden Cox’s brand-new single ‘Shivers’ is out now.

Tags
Camden Cox Shivers music Songs
Related news
 | 28 Jun 2024

AMÉMÉ unites four global talents on the transcendent "Richa" via Insomniac Records

MUMBAI: West African Afro-House innovator AMÉMÉ unleashes his highly anticipated 4-way collaboration "Richa" (ft. Tamir Regev) via Insomniac Records.

read more
 | 28 Jun 2024

Laura Ferrari's delivers a perfect summer anthem with 'OLDSKOOL'

MUMBAI: It’s time for a new Laura Ferrari release! After her debut single ‘GO!’ and the follow up ‘Celebrate’, the Dutch DJ/producer is back with her latest release ‘OLDSKOOL’. As the title suggests, this track exudes those well-loved oldskool vibes.

read more
 | 28 Jun 2024

EDX keeps momentum High with Anamnesis on Sirup Records

MUMBAI: While his recent release Setema is still making waves across the scene, Italian-Swiss musical maestro EDX strikes again with another club heater, Anamnesis on Sirup Records.

read more
 | 28 Jun 2024

Deviu and Jordan Arts unite for Who We Are on Purified Records

MUMBAI: Colombian producer and label regular Deviu teams up with South African-born musician Jordan Arts for their poignant collaboration Who We Are on Purified Records.

read more
 | 28 Jun 2024

Viral sensation Rosa Linn launches Hindi version of hit single ‘Universe’ with Indian singer and composer Denny

MUMBAI: Armenian breakout artist Rosa Linn – best known for her viral hit ‘SNAP’ – is set to captivate audiences by releasing the Hindi rendition of her chart-topping single ‘Universe’.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube in Talks with Major Music Labels to License Songs for AI Training

MUMBAI: YouTube is in discussions with music record labels to license songs for training artificiread more

Major Record Labels Sue AI startups Suno and Udio for Massive Copyright Infringement

MUMBAI: Two AI startups, Suno and Udio, are facing lawsuits from some of the biggest names in thread more

Red FM’s South Side Story Season 6: Coming Soon This September!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the highlread more

Dharma Cornerstone agency Marks third anniversary, uveils ambitious growth strategy

MUMBAI: Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), one of the fastest growing entertainment agencies in Inread more

RED FM's Guthli returns campaign: Collects one million guthlis

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, is thrilled to announce read more

top# 5 articles

1
Popular composer and producer Dhruv Ghanekar celebrates collaboration and cultures in new album Voyage 2

MUMBAI: A smorgasbord of sounds and styles from all over India and around the world, Dhruv Ghanekar’s upcoming album Voyage 2 stays true to its name...read more

2
AI revolutionizing the music industry: Breaking boundaries and creating hits

MUMBAI: In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has been making significant strides in various industries, and the world of music is no...read more

3
Prateek Kuhad’s latest track 'I'm Someone New' is out now!

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has released his latest English track, 'I'm Someone New,' now available on all streaming platforms...read more

4
Bif Naked returns with 'Champion': her first studio album in 15 years

MUMBAI: “Sharing CHAMPION serves as a reminder that we can all emerge as champions and rise to our own personal greatness no matter our...read more

5
EDX keeps momentum High with Anamnesis on Sirup Records

MUMBAI: While his recent release Setema is still making waves across the scene, Italian-Swiss musical maestro EDX strikes again with another club...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games