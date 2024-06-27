Martin Jensen fuses Pakito & ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl to create ‘Spitting On Video’ mashup

MUMBAI: A viral wave crashed through the internet this past week with the arrival of a long stream of ‘Hawk Tuah girl’ memes. Adding his own take to the phenomenon of the season, Danish Producer/DJ Martin Jensenhas crafted his good-humoured take on things with an exclusive mashup titled 'Spitting On Video (Hawk Tuah Girl Mashup).'
A merge of classic and contemporary dance music, Jensen has combined the iconic sounds of Pakito's 2006 hit 'Living on Video', originally recorded by Canadian synth-pop band Trans-X, with the phenomena that is ‘Hawk Tuah girl’ to create a viral dance track primed for the good energy of a dancefloor.
The song first premiered during his Tomorrowland presents set at Ushuaïa Ibiza yesterday and saw a scorching reaction from the sun-kissed fans. Now, the 'Spitting On Video (Hawk Tuah Girl Mashup)' has begun to spread across streaming platforms and amongst DJs and fans alike.
With fans eager to check out the track, Martin has made 'Spitting On Video (Hawk Tuah Girl Mashup)' available on his official YouTube channel.
