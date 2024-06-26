Ushuaïa Dubai harbour experience: A new era in nightlife begins

MUMBAI: The Night League, the visionary force behind the world’s leading nightlife destinations, including Hï Ibiza (voted #1 Club in the World ‘22, ‘23 & ‘24) and world-famous outdoor beach venue Ushuaïa Ibiza, has partnered with Dubai’s leading hospitality group Studio A by Addmind Hospitality, the creators of legendary venues including White Club, Iris and Babylon, to launch the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience. Scheduled to open later this year at the iconic Dubai Harbour, this new residency promises to deliver an open-air musical spectacle unlike any the region has ever seen.

Ushuaïa Ibiza is home to the most in-demand artists in electronic music, including Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Swedish House Mafia, Tomorrowland and many more. For their first event residency in Dubai, clubbers can expect a diverse selection of international DJs & artists covering both mainstream and underground sounds, alongside an epic festival-level production, in a unique magical outdoor setting.

In keeping with Ushuaïa Ibiza’s unparalleled music events, Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is set to be a must-visit destination in a stunning open-air venue. Incredible sunset views across Dubai’s skyline serve as the backdrop for a series of high-profile performances by top-tier DJs. Ushuaïa Ibiza’s signature stadium-sized production will transform the Dubai Harbour venue with state-of-the-art technology, immersive visuals and breathtaking performers. Prepare to enjoy the unrivalled energy and atmosphere that has made Ushuaïa Ibiza the most in-demand outdoor venue in electronic music.

The Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is the brainchild of the team behind The Night League, founded and led by global nightlife entrepreneur Yann Pissenem, in conjunction with the team from Dubai’s Studio A by Addmind Hospitality led by Elie Saba. Pissenem, known for his relentlessly dynamic approach to modern nightlife, has propelled Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza to the pinnacle of global nightlife, consistently ranking among the world’s top nightclubs. Together, the pair are set to redefine Dubai's nightlife scene with this groundbreaking new collaboration.

"Dubai has always been a city of innovation so we are excited to bring the magic of Ushuaïa events to this spectacular location" said Yann Pissenem, Founder, CEO & Owner of The Night League, Ushuaïa Entertainment and Hï Ibiza. "The open-air harbour location aligns perfectly with the Ushuaïa brand, and our diverse roster of artists will ensure that every event offers something unique and extraordinary. We are creating an experience that not only brings the best of Ibiza to Dubai, but sets new standards for our industry, not just in this destination, but globally.”

Elie Saba, Managing Partner at Addmind Hospitality also added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with the world-renowned and iconic nightlife brand Ushuaïa especially in Dubai, a city that has given us unconditional trust and support to partner with the likes of The Night League and build such a world class attraction. Being a part of this adventure is incredibly exciting and we carry this responsibility with high regard to deliver outstanding events at our Dubai Harbour venue.”

The Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is poised to become a beacon of nightlife excellence, allowing music fans to live the magic of Ushuaïa all year round, with Ushuaïa Ibiza serving as the ultimate summer destination and Dubai as the premier winter destination this season.