News |  27 Jun 2024 17:20

Canada's Prisoner unleashes anthemic thrash single 'Skies are Blackened'

MUMBAI: High-energy Canadian heavy metallers Prisoner is thrilled to announce the release of their electrifying new single “Skies are Blackened” from their eagerly awaited EP “House of Cards”, which is set to drop on August 21, 2024. Known for their hard-hitting riffs and unmistakably tight grooves, Prisoner continues to push the boundaries of modern rock music.

The comment on the single: “It’s a hard-hitting, in-your-face hard rock/metal track rooted in thrash metal influence. Its upbeat tempo and high-energy rhythm drive the listener into the anthemic chorus topped with soaring high vocals. Lyrically it speaks on world ideals and how we interact with one another in society under a scoped direction created by the upper echelon of people running our world.”

The creation of “House of Cards” reflects the band’s dynamic journey, with the current lineup forming during the recording process. Founded in Calgary, Alberta in 2020, Prisoner draws from classic/hard rock, heavy metal, and blues to create a sound that is both rooted in tradition and refreshingly modern. The band, comprising frontman Murray Emery, guitarist Jeremy Hartmann, bassist Trevor Macdonald, and drummer Karl Pflug, delivers the ultimate hard rock experience, combining their individual talents to produce music that resonates deeply with audiences.

“House of Cards” is a conglomeration of music with multiple elements from varying sub-genres, bridging the gap between emotion and life experience. The single and the album are a must-listen for anyone interested in modern rock and heavy metal that pays homage to its predecessors from the 70s-2000s, especially fans of Black Sabbath, Megadeth, Judas Priest, Metallica, and AC/DC.

Listen to “Skies are Blackened” at the following links:

Youtube - https://youtu.be/U9b-hZqAdQ0

Spotify - https://sptfy.com/R01a

EP Band Lineup:
Murray Emery (Vocals/Guitar)
Jeremy Hartmann (Guitar)
Trevor MacDonald(Bass)
Wes Bartram (Drums)
Karl Pflug (Drums)

More info: https://prisonerband.ca

