Purple Disco Machine drops new single 'Heartbreaker' with Chromeo, announces forthcoming album 'Paradise' out on 20th September

Today, Grammy-Award winning producer and multi-platinum artist Purple Disco Machine releases his latest single, ‘Heartbreaker’, in collaboration with funk duo Chromeo. Listen HERE . Today also marks the announcement of Purple Disco Machine’s forthcoming album ‘Paradise’ set for release on Sept 20th which will feature heavyweight collaborations with artists including Metronomy, Jake Shears, Duke Dumont, Sophie and the Giants, Nothing But Thieves and many more. Pre-order HERE .

Speaking about ‘Heartbreaker’ Purple Disco Machine says:

“Working with Chromeo on my album is a real moment for me in my career. Both as a “fan boy” as I’ve followed these guys for years and they are a real influence on Purple Disco Machine; but also as a “producer” as 10 years ago I couldn’t even dream about a day when I would go into the studio with Dave & Patrick and make a record together. And….probably only these guys could get me singing and dancing in a video!!!”

Watch the Video for Heartbreaker :

Chromeo add:

“Tino’s got modern disco on lock. He’s really the one who found a sound to make it work in so many different club settings, and then cross over to a mainstream audience. We’ve been following his career for years and when we finally met he told us that back in the day he flew from Germany to London to catch one of our shows. We were like “whatever you need, we got you.” He brought this demo to us and it basically produced itself. We hope that our lyrical twists and synth touches add a little chrome je-ne-sais-quoi to his winning formula.”

Joining Purple Disco Machine for another floor filler, Chromeo injects the single with a sophisticated layer of electro-funk groove. Over the past two decades, this internationally renowned duo have built an empire of infectious, head-bopping hits. ‘Heartbreaker’ showcases Purple Disco Machine’s signature blend of infectious disco grooves and dance-floor beats. With over 1.8 billion streams worldwide, a 2023 Grammy win for Best Remixed Recording for Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’, and being named the #2 Beatport Artist of all time, Purple Disco Machine continues to dominate the global dance music scene with each sizzling release. His recent list of impressive accolades includes the massive collaboration with international superstars Nile Rodgers, Benjamin Ingrosso, and Shenseea on ‘Honey Boy’. The track has garnered over 11 million streams and has had heavy rotation across BBC Radio 2 and a Top 10 European Airplay position.

Growing up in Dresden, Germany, Purple Disco Machine’s passion for disco and house music flourished, leading him to become a global radio and streaming sensation with hits like ‘Hypnotized’, ‘Fireworks’, ‘Dopamine’, ‘In The Dark’, and Substitution’. Beyond the airwaves, Purple Disco Machine is a favourite among DJs worldwide whilst tracks ‘Body Funk’, ‘Dished (Male Stripper)’, ‘Playbox’, and ‘Devil In Me feat. Duane Harden & Joe Killington’ continue to dominate dance floors. A Grammy Award winner for his remix of Lizzo’s ‘It’s About Damn Time’, Purple Disco Machine has remixed tracks for Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Calvin Harris, Sir Elton John & Britney Spears, Fatboy Slim, The Rolling Stones, Ryan Goslings “I’m Just Ken”, and many more.

The maestro of disco is also a dedicated performer. His captivating festival appearances include Coachella, Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, Ushuaia Ibiza, and Dreamland Pride in Central Park, New York. Later this summer, Purple Disco Machine will join the iconic Fisher at his headline Gunnersbury Park show, followed by a headline performance of his very own at Glitterbox in Glasgow before going on his very own sold out PARADISE tour throughout mainland Europe in the autumn . With another summer of mainstages ahead of him, Purple Disco Machine’s influence on the global dance scene is undeniable. His endless dedication to celebrate inclusivity and diversity through music will ensure his legacy endures for generations to come.

‘Paradise’ is Out September 20th 2024

1. W.T.P. feat. Metronomy

2. Beat Of Your Heart x ASDIS

3. Dirty Pleasures x Lorenz Rhode feat. Jake Shears

4. Honey Boy x Benjamin Ingrosso feat. Nile Rodgers & Shenseea

5. Paradisco feat. Dabeull

6. Paradise x Sophie and the Giants

7. Bad Company

8. Contact x Yung Bae feat. TOBi

9. Can’t Stop Loving You feat. MORGAN

10. Substitution x Kungs feat. Julian Peretta

11. Heartbreaker x Chromeo

12. Something On My Mind x Duke Dumont x Nothing But Thieves

13. Higher Ground feat. Roosevelt

14. All My Life x. The Magician

15 . Die Maschine x Friedrich Liechtenstein