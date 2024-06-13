RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jun 2024 12:38 |  By RnMTeam

Halifax's Turbo are back with new video “Down In Mexico”

MUMBAI: Turbo, Halifax, Canada’s unrelenting force of Nitro-Rock, is back and more ferocious than ever with the announcement of their highly anticipated second album “Broke and Ugly” set to be released on July 12, 2024. The album's first single and music video “Down In Mexico” delivers a taste of the raw energy and visceral sound that Turbo fans have come to crave. The band comments on the single:

“Our bassist Henry wrote the main riff of this song, and it punched us in the gut so hard that we don’t deviate too far from it at any point through this song. It’s a real thresh, start to finish. We wrote it right before leaving for our tour through Mexico in the hopes that we could play the Mexican fans a ditty written JUST for them. Their response was unreal, show after show. We’re proud to have this one closing out the album with an absolute bang!”

Turbo's journey is as gritty as their sound. The band members, Evan Frizzle (vocals/guitar), Sylvain Coderre (drums), Lindsey Dicks (guitar), and Henry MacDonald (bass)—formed with the mission to create something that grabs life by the cojones and gives it a good shake.

“Broke and Ugly” takes Turbo's signature sound to the next level, refining the aggressive, eclectic style that fans first heard on their 2020 debut “Fast as Fvck”. This new album is faster, louder, and rawer, embodying the full-speed-ahead attitude that defines Turbo. It is recommended for fans of Wasp, Motorhead, and Kill Cheerleader.

Watch the music video for “Down In Mexico” at https://youtu.be/7HousH65t8s

Spotify - https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/turbo5/down-in-mexcio-pre-release

Due out on July 12th, 2024, album pre-order for “Broke and Ugly” is available at https://turboasfvck.bandcamp.com/merch

Track Listing:
1. Ruthless Forever
2. Ignite the Night
3. No Savior
4. Scorpio Garbage Fire
5. PissJugs and Rattlesnakes
6. Nothing to Nowhere
7. Broke & Ugly
8. Down in Mexico
Total Length: 29:12

Tags
Turbo music Songs
