FearSong from ‘Devara Part 1’ takes the internet by storm as Man of Masses NTR Jr celebrates his birthday

MUMBAI: Marking the special occasion of Man of Masses NTR Jr’s birthday, there is a wave of celebration and enthusiasm among the actor’s fans across the nation. Celebrating his big day, the makers of ‘Devara: Part 1’ have the perfect return gift for his millions of fans. After much wait and anticipation, the first single from his upcoming magnum opus ‘Devara: Part 1’ titled ‘Fear Song’ has finally been released.

Delivering applaud-worthy action sequences, Man of Masses NTR Jr is seen in a deadly avatar, battling enemies amidst bloodshed at sea and packing a powerful punch. ‘Fear Song’ is sung by Anirudh Ravichander in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, while Santhosh Venky has sung in Kannada and Malayalam. Speaking of the ‘Fear Song’, it brilliantly encapsulates the intriguingly fascinating theme of this action-packed mass entertainer.

Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander electrifies with his performance, declaring ‘All Hail The Tiger’ and forewarning of the storm as NTR Jr, the ‘Lord of Fear’ is unleashed. The song is available to watch on the T-Series YouTube page and is streaming across all music platforms. Dropping the much-awaited song on social media, makers of ‘Devara’ wrote, “All Hail……All Hail… The waves have come in full force to celebrate the Lord of Fear in all his glory #FearSong out now!”

Check out the song here:

Meanwhile, earlier, Anirudh Ravichander also delivered a brilliant score in the first glimpse BGM song of the film titled ‘All Hail The Tiger’ which received an overwhelming response from fans worldwide. Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ will unfold in two parts. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The Pan-India film, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles, ‘Devara: Part 1’ will hit theatres on the Dussehra weekend, i.e. 10th October 2024.