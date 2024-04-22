RadioandMusic
SEVENTEEN reveals full track list for best album with lead single “MAESTRO” Seoul

MUMBAI: K-pop icon SEVENTEEN unveiled the full tracklist for the highly anticipated Best Album 17 IS RIGHT HERE, announcing 4 new tracks to accompany their greatest hits. The partial tracklist revealed on April 2 featured Korean versions of 8 previously released Japanese lead singles and 20 lead singles from the pastKorean releases. An animated trailer dropped on April 19 further revealed that 4 new tracks would be released along with a digital-only instrumental version of “Adore U,” the band’s debut single.

 An extensive collection of 33 tracks, 17 IS RIGHT HERE will open with its lead single “MAESTRO,” before presenting Hip-hop Team’s “LALALI,” Performance Team’s “Spell,” and Vocal Team’s “Cheers to youth.” The new additions affirm SEVENTEEN’s position as K-pop’s defining creative powerhouse. Expanding his credits as a composer for all 20 previously released lead singles, WOOZI led the composition and writing of “MAESTRO, “Spell,” and “Cheers to youth.”

He also took part in writing the lyrics for “LALALI” with all four members of the Hip-hop Team– S.COUPS, WONWOO, MINGYU, and VERNON– while THE 8 and DINO penned their unit’s dedicated track “Spell.” The tracklist reveal comes after the release of the four versions of track samplers (#1, #2, #3, #4) and two versions of concept photos (HEAR.zip, HERE.zip).

Smartly understated, the ‘HEAR’ version captures each member featured in rooms paying tribute to their past albums, hinting at the band’s musical originality. The homophonic ‘HERE’ version similarly features objects signifying the band’s past, but places the members in a strikingly colorful setting that represents the joyous universe SEVENTEEN has reached. 17 IS RIGHT HERE will officially drop on April 29 at 6 PM KST (5 AM ET).

