The Museum for the United Nations - UN Live announces launch of Sounds Right initiative with Indian music artist Anuv Jain featuring sounds of Indian rains

MUMBAI: The Museum for the United Nations - UN Live has launched “Sounds Right”, a new global music initiative that enables nature to generate conservation funding from her own sounds. Launched in the lead up to Earth Day, the initiative aims to spark a global conversation about the value of nature and support millions of music fans to take meaningful action to protect our planet.

With timeless classics such as ocean waves, wind, rainstorms and birdsong, nature has a long history of contributing to music. Now, “NATURE” will be recognised as an official artist with her own profile on major streaming platforms. By simply listening to music that features sounds of the natural world, fans will help to fund nature conservation and restoration projects in our most precious and precarious ecosystems.

A diverse mix of global artists have joined Sounds Right, releasing new tracks or remixing hits to ‘Feat. NATURE’ by including sounds from the natural world.

The music artist joining the campaign from India is Anuv Jain for the track “Baarishein” featuring the sounds of Indian rains.

Other global artists who have joined the campaign include David Bowie x Brian Eno, Ellie Goulding, AURORA, UMI with V of BTS, MØ, London Grammar, Bomba Estéreo, Cosmo Sheldrake, Louis VI, Tom Walker, Aterciopelados, Blinky Bill, Navicula x Endah N Rhesa, and Los Amigos Invisibles.

Speaking about him joining the campaign Anuv Jain says: “A lot of my music is inspired by what’s around me; the sky, the rain, the trees. Some of my best work highlights ‘nature’ as a metaphor to describe beauty. I’m so excited that I get to be a part of the Sounds Right initiative because I get to give back to something that has given me so much, has given me music and most of all has given ALL OF US life.”

The initiative comes at a critical time. Wildlife populations have declined by an average 69% in the past 50 years and at least 1.2 million plant and animal species are estimated to be at threat of extinction. Sounds Right looks to flip our extractive relationship with the natural world on its head while recognising nature’s contribution to the creative industries.

Katja Iversen, CEO, Museum for the United Nations - UN Live, said: “Popular culture, like music, has the power to engage millions and millions of people, ignite positive global change at scale, and get us all on a more sustainable path. In a world where empathy is declining and many people often feel that their actions hardly matter, Sounds Right and UN Live meet people where they already are – on their screens and in their earbuds - with stories and formats they can relate to, and actions that matter to them. Recognising nature as the valuable artist it truly is will be a game changer."

All the tracks can be enjoyed on the “Feat. NATURE” playlist on Spotify and the tracks can be found on major music streaming platforms.