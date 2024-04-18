Framework in the Desert concludes record-breaking afterparty series

Looking ahead at the Framework calendar, the brand will continue its 2024 reign of showcasing top-drawer talent across Southern California. On Saturday, May 4, Framework presents Keinemusik will mark the German record label/collective’s largest Los Angeles show to date. The sold-out event will see the collective bring their signature ‘Peace Kloud’ inflatable to the City of Angels for the very first time.
Then on Saturday, June 1, Framework presents Solomun will mark the first-ever public show at Mandalay Generating Station, an abandoned power plant in Oxnard, CA. The event will represent the culmination of a fruitful, 10+ year creative partnership between the brand and the three-time DJ Awards winner.
Founded in 2013, Framework (which owns Sound Nightclub) has hosted upwards of 200 artists and 1.1 million guests across 35 venues internationally, becoming the principal consultant, talent buyer, and event producer for businesses and brands looking to present novel nightlife experiences to their markets.
In addition to owning and operating Sound, Framework’s dynamic portfolio includes successful endeavors such as opening the newly-minted The Spotlight; producing Wynn Las Vegas’ bi-annual Art Of The Wild festival; and making history by shutting down Hollywood Blvd for Fisher and Chris Lake’s 12,000 person “Under Construction” bonanza.
Wynn Nightlife consists of the award-winning dayclub and nightclubs at Wynn Las Vegas, the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world. The resort is home to the Las Vegas Strip's most luxurious nightlife venues, XS and Encore Beach Club at Night, as well as the acclaimed dayclub, Encore Beach Club. Recently added to the portfolio, Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium offers guests the first of its kind in stadium entertainment. Combined, the venues feature a roster of today's most in-demand artists. Learn more at www.wynnnightlife.com.
From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRON Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRON has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRON Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.PATRONtequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRON is responsibly.
PATRON is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.
CUSP Agency is an experiential marketing agency based in Los Angeles, California. CUSP produces connective experiences leveraging creative media, event production and culture programming. Our live experiences are designed to enhance the attendee experience and foster genuine engagement with our brand partners. Music and sporting clients include: consumer brands, event producers, venues and solution providers engaged in live entertainment.
