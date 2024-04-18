Framework in the Desert concludes record-breaking afterparty series

MUMBAI: Charlotte de Witte, Dom Dolla and John Summit headlined the third annual edition of the three-night event Framework in the Desert welcomed surprise b2b sets between Cloonee & Chris Lorenzo and John Summit & Cloonee Celebrities including Peso Pluma, Alesso, Alix Earle, Grimes and Anyma made special guest appearances Glacier-shaped art car Titanic's End served as Framework in the Desert’s immersive stage Presented by Framework and Wynn Nightlife in association with Cusp and CMG In partnership with prestige, handcrafted PATRON EL ALTO tequila

Framework, one of the world’s leading independent purveyors of underground music experiences, has just concluded the third edition of its Framework in the Desert event series.

Having taken place at the Atlantic Aviation airport hangar in Thermal, CA from Friday, April 12 - Sunday, April 14, Framework in the Desert welcomed more than 10,000 guests across three nights of pulsating house and techno - shattering the event series’ previous attendance records and further solidifying itself as the premier afterparty option for Coachella festival-goers.