News |  18 Apr 2024

Framework in the Desert concludes record-breaking afterparty series

MUMBAI: Charlotte de Witte, Dom Dolla and John Summit headlined the third annual edition of the three-night event Framework in the Desert welcomed surprise b2b sets between Cloonee & Chris Lorenzo and John Summit & Cloonee Celebrities including Peso Pluma, Alesso, Alix Earle, Grimes and Anyma made special guest appearances Glacier-shaped art car Titanic's End served as Framework in the Desert’s immersive stage Presented by Framework and Wynn Nightlife in association with Cusp and CMG In partnership with prestige, handcrafted PATRON EL ALTO tequila
 
Framework, one of the world’s leading independent purveyors of underground music experiences, has just concluded the third edition of its Framework in the Desert event series.
 
Having taken place at the Atlantic Aviation airport hangar in Thermal, CA from Friday, April 12 - Sunday, April 14, Framework in the Desert welcomed more than 10,000 guests across three nights of pulsating house and techno - shattering the event series’ previous attendance records and further solidifying itself as the premier afterparty option for Coachella festival-goers.
 
 
This year’s Framework in the Desert hosted a bevy of star-studded performers, surprise b2bs, and special celebrity guests. Highlights include Belgian trailblazing DJ/producer Charlotte de Witte kicking off the weekend with a ripping headlining performance, bringing her signature hard-hitting techno sound to the uniquely cavernous venue. On Saturday, Australian superstar Dom Dolla doled out a roaring, 90-minute set to a bustling crowd of revelers. And on Sunday, global party-starter John Summit hopped straight from his stage-closing Coachella performance to Framework in the Desert, serving up a high-octane selection before welcoming UK tech-house producer Cloonee to the stage for an impromptu b2b.
 

 
During his solo-performance on Sunday, Cloonee brought out fellow Birmingnham-native and ‘House & Bass’ pioneer Chris Lorenzo for a surprise b2b set. He also played a special unreleased ID during his b2b section with John Summit.
 
 
Framework in the Desert hosted a multitude of celebrity guests throughout the weekend, including Swedish progressive house legend Alesso, Tale of Us-member Anyma, and boundary-pushing dance pop artist Grimes. Additionally, Wynn Nightlife was on the scene to deliver revelers an elevated VIP experience which included exclusive seating, bottle service, coveted artist views, and the acclaimed guest service that the brand is recognized for. During the three-day event, Mexican singer sensation Peso Pluma and superstar influencer Alix Earle were seen partying from inside the exclusive Wynn Nightlife VIP area. PATRON EL ALTO was the presenting spirits partner of the Wynn Nightlife experience and Framework in the Desert, providing VIP bottle service and specialty cocktails. The naturally sweet and incredibly smooth prestige tequila took the events to new heights. The pinnacle of celebration, PATRON EL ALTO was the perfect toast to the ultimate festival weekend in the desert.
 
 
This year also marked the Framework in the Desert debut of Titanic's End - a gargantuan, glacier-shaped art car that served as the event’s immersive stage. Since its inception at Burning Man as a mesmeric Mutant Vehicle, Titanic’s End transformed Atlantic Aviation from an unadorned airport hangar into a kaleidoscopic phantasmagoria of audiovisual bliss - thus reaffirming Framework’s reputation for producing imaginative events in unconventional spaces.
 
Keegan Arthur Olton from Titanic's End shared, "We loved working with the Framework team to create a peak experience for the Coachella audience. The combination of lighting, projection mapping, lasers and audio was exquisite."
 
 

 
In addition to Framework in the Desert, Framework had its hands in various other events over the weekend, stretching its influence across the Coachella Valley and fortifying its status as the go-to brand for curating the most in-demand underground acts. At Coachella itself, Framework programmed the lineup at The Yuma Tent, which reached its maximum capacity only a few hours into its opening every day. The Yuma Tent lineup at Coachella weekend 1 featured names such as Adriatique, Carlita, Kolsch b2b Kevin de Vries, and Flight Facilities, as well as artists who also played Framework in the Desert such as Reinier Zonneveld, Patrick Mason, Gorgon City, Rebuke, and Will Clarke. 
 
Framework was also responsible for the private estate Zenyara party on Sunday presented by PATRON EL ALTO, which ushered in a surprise appearance from superstar tight end Travis Kelce while throngs of fans waited in line for hours in the hopes of getting in. That night’s Zenyara lineup also featured an elite assortment of underground music talent, such as a surprise b2b set with Adam Ten x Mita Gami, Bonobo, and DJ Tennis.
 
 
While Framework was busy throwing parties across the desert, the company also got a jumpstart on its 7 Days of Framework at Sound event series - an annual weeklong marathon in between the Coachella weekends at Los Angeles’ renowned Sound Nightclub. On Friday, April 12, 7 Days of Framework at Sound hosted Adam Ten x Mita Gami for a sold out show before also selling out Miss Monique on Saturday, April 13. 
 
7 Days of Framework at Sound continued last night, Tuesday, April 16 with Maz b2b Ben Sterling, before tonight's nearly-sold out Folamour set on Wednesday, April 17 and a sold-out show with Purple Disco Machine on Thursday, April 18. And following Reinier Zonneveld’s headlining performance at Framework in the Desert, the contemporary techno maven will make his Sound debut this Friday, April 19 before Innelllea closes out the week with a DJ set on Saturday, April 20.
 
Looking ahead at the Framework calendar, the brand will continue its 2024 reign of showcasing top-drawer talent across Southern California. On Saturday, May 4, Framework presents Keinemusik will mark the German record label/collective’s largest Los Angeles show to date. The sold-out event will see the collective bring their signature ‘Peace Kloud’ inflatable to the City of Angels for the very first time.
 
Then on Saturday, June 1, Framework presents Solomun will mark the first-ever public show at Mandalay Generating Station, an abandoned power plant in Oxnard, CA. The event will represent the culmination of a fruitful, 10+ year creative partnership between the brand and the three-time DJ Awards winner. 
 
Founded in 2013, Framework (which owns Sound Nightclub) has hosted upwards of 200 artists and 1.1 million guests across 35 venues internationally, becoming the principal consultant, talent buyer, and event producer for businesses and brands looking to present novel nightlife experiences to their markets. 
 
In addition to owning and operating Sound, Framework’s dynamic portfolio includes successful endeavors such as opening the newly-minted The Spotlight; producing Wynn Las Vegas’ bi-annual Art Of The Wild festival; and making history by shutting down Hollywood Blvd for Fisher and Chris Lake’s 12,000 person “Under Construction” bonanza.
 
 
About Wynn Nightlife
Wynn Nightlife consists of the award-winning dayclub and nightclubs at Wynn Las Vegas, the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world. The resort is home to the Las Vegas Strip's most luxurious nightlife venues, XS and Encore Beach Club at Night, as well as the acclaimed dayclub, Encore Beach Club. Recently added to the portfolio, Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium offers guests the first of its kind in stadium entertainment. Combined, the venues feature a roster of today's most in-demand artists. Learn more at www.wynnnightlife.com.
 
About PATRON Tequila
From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRON Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRON has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRON Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.PATRONtequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRON is responsibly.
 
PATRON is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.
 
THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRON IS RESPONSIBLY.
 
About CUSP
CUSP Agency is an experiential marketing agency based in Los Angeles, California. CUSP produces connective experiences leveraging creative media, event production and culture programming. Our live experiences are designed to enhance the attendee experience and foster genuine engagement with our brand partners. Music and sporting clients include: consumer brands, event producers, venues and solution providers engaged in live entertainment.
http://cusp.agency
Charlotte de Witte Dom Dolla John Summit Chris Lorenzo Alesso
