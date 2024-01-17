Skrillex and Boys Noize's surprise Dog Blood reunion set aboard FriendShip music cruise

MUMBAI : More than 4000 revelers are still buzzing from the 2024 sailing of Destructo’s world-class music cruise FriendShip, which just wrapped its wildly-successful fourth edition helmed by headliners like Skrillex, Chris Lake, Justin Martin, Boys Noize, Bob Moses, Chris Lorenzo, Mersiv, Rusko and more.

The five-night voyage aboard the Norwegian Joy took the FriendShip Family from Miami to Belize for a 24-hour private island party on Harvest Caye, where FriendShip built three gargantuan pyramids that flanked the beachside dance floor. The island party is truly the magnum opus of FriendShip, helmed by All My Friends founder Destructo's beloved ‘Sunrise Sermon’ signature set. Destructo served up a prolific solo performance before inviting artists like Justin Martin and Bob Moses to share the decks, captivating fans as dawn broke over the shimmering waterfront.

On top of the stacked lineup and schedule that FriendShip shares publicly with attendees, Destructo is a celebrated curator who creatively masterminds impromptu, once-in-a-lifetime performances throughout each sailing. After Skrillex mesmerized shippers with his headlining Island Party set on Monday night, the eight-time Grammy Award winner surprised fans by joining Boys Noize on the ship’s MainStage for their long-awaited Dog Blood reunion set. Tuesday night’s rip-roaring back-to-back performance marked Dog Blood’s first official set since 2019, further cementing FriendShip as the vanguard of dance music’s rare, rapturous, ‘you-had-to-be-there’ moments.

Dog Blood reunite for their first official performance since 2019

Before performing as half of Dog Blood, Boys Noize welcomed Rico Nasty to join him on the Theater Stage for the world premiere of their forthcoming collaboration.

Boys Noize and Rico Nasty premiere their forthcoming collaboration

Boys Noize closed out his FriendShip experience as one of the many artists to play the four hour ‘Last Man Standing’ b2b2b marathon closing set, DJing alongside artists like Destructo, Justin Martin, Ardalan, Desert Hearts’ Mikey Lion, J.Phlip, and more.

'Last man standing party @thefriendshipofficial 2024. Closing party.'

Staying true to Destructo’s mission of cultivating intimate opportunities for attendees to connect with their favorite artists, FriendShip’s coveted ‘Dial-A-DJ’ hotline saw artists like Bob Moses, Mikey Lion b2b Lee Reynolds, VTSS, Mersiv, Justin Martin, Nala, and more barrel into lucky attendees’ private cabin rooms to play spontaneously rowdy pop-up sets using custom mobile DJ rigs.

Desert Hearts' Mikey Lion and Lee Reynolds throw a 'Dial-A-DJ' set in Dita Von Teese's cabin

Other rare moments aboard FriendShip 2024 include the a surprise b2b performance from Chris Lake and Chris Lorenzo, which was accompanied by a pop-up Chris Lake set in the atrium.

Hot on the heels of FriendShip’s galvanizing 2024 sailing, Destructo announced that the fifth edition of his flagship festival will take place from Friday, February 21 to Wednesday, February 26, 2025. FriendShip 2025 will once again journey from Miami to Belize’s Harvest Caye private island aboard the Norwegian Joy. Join the FriendShip 2025 waitlist now for exclusive access to the festival pre-booking on Tuesday, January 23 at 9 a.m. PT. Waitlist members will have the early opportunity to secure their cabin (while inventory lasts) with a $250 deposit. Cabin deposits will open to the public on Tuesday, January 23 at 10 a.m. PT.

Over the past half-decade, FriendShip has cultivated a tight-knit community of sunrise warriors fondly known as the ‘FriendShip Family’ who return year after year to revel in the music cruise’s exclusive artist-fronted activities and fantastical experiences. Founded upon a cultural ethos that prioritizes inclusivity, diverse programming, attendee feedback, and, of course, stacked artist lineups featuring an eclectic mix of genres and eras, FriendShip has quickly risen the ranks to become one of the world’s premier nautical music events.

'Words can not describe this last FriendShip. Thank you for believing in me and my vision.'

FriendShip 2025 invites veteran cruisers and newcomers alike to bask in five nights of imaginative music, immersive programming, and singular on-board offerings. The forthcoming lineup promises to showcase dance music’s most forward-thinking talents, spanning the genre gamut to include house, disco, techno, bass, psytrance and more.



In addition to FriendShip’s beloved Dial-A-DJ initiative, the 2025 sailing will once again offer customary comedy and burlesque performances, professional skateboarding showcases, theme nights, and yoga, as well as exciting recreation and wellness stations such as pools, the Joy Casino, spas, the Aqua Park, shops, a plethora of restaurants and bars, and other fun daily activities.

Photo by Erik Voake

For the second year in a row, FriendShip will return to Belize’s breathtaking private island, Harvest Caye. At Harvest Caye, attendees can revel in the island’s exclusive 75-acre expanse, featuring crystal blue waters, salt-water lagoons, pools, and special excursions such as zip lines across the entire island and snorkeling activities in the world’s second-largest barrier reef - all while the ship is docked for guests to come-and-go as they please. FriendShip 2025 will also host another 24-hour island party at Harvest Caye - an all-day-and-night extravaganza that allows guests to immerse themselves in large scale productions and experiential art pieces.

The 2025 sailing will mark FriendShip’s second consecutive year aboard the Norwegian Joy, which was refurbished in 2020. The 4,000 guest capacity vessel is 1,000+ ft in length, making the Norwegian Joy the biggest cruise ship to ever host a FriendShip sailing.

