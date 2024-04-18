Cristoph: A Night of Euphoria at High Ultra lounge

MUMBAI: Immerse yourself in the pulsating rhythms of Cristoph as he sets the night ablaze at The High Ultra Lounge located on the 31st Floor of The World Trade Center! Known for his infectious beats and electrifying performances, Cristoph is poised to captivate the crowd with his pumping music. Joining him are Rohan Kapoor, Greg Tomaz, Sahil Madaan, and Dimo Mahtarp, promising an evening of pure euphoria and sonic delight.

Prepare to dive into the vibrant world of electronic music with Cristoph - the sensational DJ and producer hailing from Newcastle upon Tyne, UK! With his signature blend of deep and melodic house music, Cristoph's electrifying energy and masterful command of the dancefloor will leave you spellbound.

So get ready for an unforgettable musical journey at High Ultra Lounge, complemented by a selection of exciting cocktails to enhance your experience. Don't miss out on this extraordinary night of music and entertainment!

Venue: High Ultra Lounge, 31st Floor of The World Trade Center, Bengaluru

Date: 21st April, Sunday | Time: 4 pm onwards

Tickets available on: Paytm Insider and BookMyShow.

Price : INR 499/- onwards