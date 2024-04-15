RadioandMusic
News |  15 Apr 2024 14:55

Sons of Silver release a new song “Just Getting Started” on April 12

MUMBAI: Los Angeles band Sons of Silver deliver a second song “Just Getting Started” from their upcoming album Runaway Emotions, out later this year. Hear it at your favorite streaming platform here: "Just Getting Started" (Single) (ffm.to)

“Just Getting Started” came out of nowhere like an unexpected new friend. It wasn’t something we were looking for, it found us in a time of need. It lifted us, musically, and challenged us, lyrically. We persevered and came out with a track we’re really proud of,” – Sons of Silver.

Alongside the song release, the band has also premiered the "Just Getting Started" Backstory video, which you can watch here:

Sons of Silver consists of vocalist and guitarist Pete Argyropoulos (PeteRG), drummer Marc Slutsky (Splender, Peter Murphy, Tonic), keyboardist and engineer Brina Kabler, guitarist Kevin Haaland (Skillet), and bassist Adam Kury (Candlebox).

This release follows their recent song "Tell Me This," which gained featured spots on Apple Music’s New Rock playlist and Spotify’s New Release Radar. Runaway Emotions will be their first full-length album, following their EPs Doomsday Noises in 2020 and Ordinary Sex Appeal in 2022. Sons of Silver have achieved three spots on the Billboard Active Rock Chart, and their songs have collectively accumulated over nine million views and streams. The new music will be released through 4L Entertainment and distributed by Universal Music Group’s Bungalow label. Self-produced by the group, the record was mixed by renowned producer/engineer Tim Palmer, known for his work with Robert Plant, David Bowie, and U2, among others. “Their music is fueled with both power and raw emotion, with genuinely profound lyrics. Their album is a treasure trove of well-crafted, memorable songs,” says Palmer.

Watch their videos at https://www.youtube.com/sonsofsilver

Hear their previously released songs here: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3krcOKxWDgI3CmiPMiOvQO?si=s50DSvO7RqmQv9...

