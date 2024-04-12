RadioandMusic
News |  12 Apr 2024 18:57 |  By RnMTeam

MC Heam, renowned Rapper, singer, producer and Rap instead, shines in Ajay Devon’s ‘Maidaan’ with music by A.R. Rahman

MUMBAI: MC Heam, known in the hip-hop scene as Hemant Dhyani, is set to captivate audiences once again, this time with his lyrical prowess in Ajay Devgn's much-anticipated film 'Maidaan.' Produced by Boney Kapoor Productions and featuring music by the maestro A.R. Rahman, 'Maidaan' promises to be a cinematic masterpiece celebrating the golden era of Indian Football.

 In the film, Ajay Devgn, the lead actor, shared a sneak peek with fans, setting the stage for what's to come. The video showcases the spirit of Indian football, beginning with kids playing on railway tracks, where Devgn's character makes a high-octane action kick, symbolizing the talent and dedication portrayed in the film.

 MC Heam, not only a prolific rapper but also a singer, producer, and rap instructor, has emerged as a distinctive voice in India's hip-hop landscape. His collaborations with A.R. Rahman on iconic tracks like the "Marvel Anthem," Lal Salaam featuring Rajnikanth Sir, AGR movie - Music produced by A R Rahman Sir, hockey World Cup anthem, and "Ey Chhotey Motor Chala" from the Bollywood film 'Beyond The Clouds' have solidified his place in the industry.  

In a recent interview, A.R. Rahman shared insights into his process of discovering emerging talent through social media. He expressed that he actively seeks out new voices and directly engages with them for potential collaborations, highlighting the organic way in which he discovered MC Heam for Maidaan.

“I'm thrilled to be a part of 'Maidaan,' collaborating with the legendary A.R. Rahman and contributing to a film that celebrates the rich history of Indian football. It's an honor to bring my unique style to the project and showcase the spirit of the game through music."

Says, MC Heam MC Heam's multifaceted talent shines through his diverse roles in the music industry, says his contributions to 'Maidaan' alongside A.R. Rahman underscore his ability to seamlessly blend traditional elements with contemporary beats, enriching the film's narrative. MC Heam's journey with music and mentorship extends beyond the silver screen. As a RAP instructor at The Dharavi Dream Project (TDDP)- Asia’s 1st ever and one of its kind After School of Hip-Hop, he has empowered underprivileged youth in Dharavi, South Asia's largest slum, since 2017. His commitment to nurturing talent and fostering creativity has made him a revered figure both on and off-screen.

Twice in a row, MC Heam has been a driving force on MTV HUSTLE, training the talented Rap Participants in the capacity of CHIEF RAP MENTOR behind the scenes.

