News |  04 Apr 2024 13:31 |  By RnMTeam

Singer and Composer Kshitij Anand’s Mesmerizing Hindi Cover of ‘Perfect’ Captivates Hearts on Spotify and other Streaming Platforms

MUMBAI: Renowned artist Kshitij Anand enchants listeners once again with his soulful rendition of hit song ‘Perfect’ in Hindi, now available on Spotify and various streaming platforms.

Originally penned by the acclaimed Ed Sheeran, ‘Perfect’ exudes the essence of love, and Kshitij Anand’s Hindi cover adds a unique flavor, resonating deeply with audiences. After offering fans a glimpse through a snippet on his social media last month, the response was overwhelming, with millions of views flooding in on Instagram alone. Driven by this fervent demand, Kshitij has now officially released the full version of the song on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and other popular streaming platforms.

"This song has always held a special place in my heart—it's been my favorite since it first came out. Turning 'Perfect' into a Hindi version was a real passion project for me. Seeing how much everyone loved the sneak peek on social media was just amazing. It showed me how much people connect with this song. It's that connection that really pushed me to release the whole thing and spread the happiness of this song to even more people," says Kshitij Anand.

This isn’t the first time Kshitij Anand has captured hearts with his musical talent. His previous Hindi adaptation of ‘Until I Found You’ garnered immense love and appreciation on social media, prompting countless requests for a full release. True to his commitment to his fans, Kshitij delivered, and the track quickly became a sensation on Spotify.

Listeners can now experience Kshitij Anand's enchanting Hindi cover of ‘Perfect’ and immerse themselves in its captivating melodies and heartfelt lyrics on their preferred streaming platforms.

