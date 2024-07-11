RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jul 2024

XG announce highly-anticipated 2nd mini album! The first pre-release track, "SOMETHING AIN'T RIGHT" will be out on July 26th!

MUMBAI: On the 8th July, an image showing a beam of light between ocean, clouds and sun was posted to XG's social media, with a caption declaring that XG’s 2nd Mini Album was set for release in late 2024.

Today, it was further announced that the first pre-release track from the 2nd mini album, "SOMETHING AIN'T RIGHT," would be released Friday, July 26th. "SOMETHING AIN'T RIGHT" is a retro-style track based on garage rhythms and featuring addictive refrains that highlight the individuality of each of the seven XG members, with a variety of sounds hidden within its minimalism. The song is directly produced by JAKOPS (SIMON JUNHO PARK), the head and general producer of XGALX, and combines an up-tempo 90s-esque track along with XG's vivid originality to create "music that makes everyone want to dance, regardless of age or gender."

The cover photo differs in style from XG’s previous work "WOKE UP," and is a colorful pop design full of the individuality of the seven members, showcasing XG's unique abilities. XG's 5th single "WOKE UP," released on May 21st, ranked number one on the YouTube trending chart in the United States.

Additionally, it topped the “Global Japan Songs Excl. Japan” chart, which ranks Japanese songs that are hits worldwide, for five consecutive weeks. Each release continues to set new records, cementing XG’s status as a "global rising group" with unstoppable momentum. On July 6th, XG made their first appearance on Nippon TV's "THE MUSIC DAY," performing their 5th single "WOKE UP" and "SHOOTING STAR," which was released in January 2023 and became the theme song for a Spotify brand commercial. "SHOOTING STAR" is a fan-favorite track, and its first TV performance in Japan garnered significant attention on social media, leading to XG's Wikipedia page achieving the highest number of views domestically that day.

Currently, XG is on their first world tour, "The first HOWL," and will kick off their overseas performances on Thursday July 11th, with a concert in Seoul, aiming to excite ALPHAZ worldwide. Anticipation is high for XG's 2nd mini album and their upcoming song "SOMETHING AIN'T RIGHT", as the world eagerly awaits the impact they will surely deliver.

