News |  27 Jul 2024 15:03 |  By RnMTeam

Dhvani Bhanushali achieves milestone as youngest female Indian pop artist with three songs surpassing one bn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Celebrated Indian music artist Dhvani Bhanushali has achieved yet another milestone in her flourishing career. Her 2018-hit song ‘Leja Re’ has now surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube, making it her third song to join the prestigious 1 Billion Views Club. This achievement follows the success of her previous hits ‘Vaaste’ and ‘Dilbar’, solidifying her position as the only youngest female artist in the Indian music industry to have three songs with such impressive numbers. This achievement is a testament to the 26-year old songstress’ widespread popularity and the universal appeal of her music.

Dhvani Bhanushali's rise to fame has been nothing short of remarkable. At a young age, she has managed to capture the hearts of millions with her soulful voice and engaging performances. ‘Leja Re’, her first solo track and second iPop song following ‘Ishare Tere’, has resonated deeply with listeners’ despite being a recreation, showcasing the young popstar's talent for revitalizing classic tunes.

‘Leja Re’ also marks the successful collaborative synergies between Dhvani Bhanushali and renowned music composer Tanishk Bagchi with all of their tracks - "Vaaste," "Leja Re," and "Dilbar" - not only surpassing 1 billion views on YouTube but also topping charts while winning the hearts of audiences across the globe.

Dhvani Bhanushali expresses her gratitude to her fans and team for their unwavering support and says, "I am overwhelmed and humbled by the love that 'Leja Re' has received. Reaching 1 billion views is a dream come true, and I couldn’t have done it without the incredible support of my fans, my family, and the entire team of Tanishk, Rashmi Virag Sir, Radhika Ma’am and Vinay Sir behind the song. This milestone motivates me to keep pushing the boundaries and creating music that resonates with people."

As Dhvani Bhanushali continues to set new benchmarks in the music industry, fans eagerly await her upcoming projects.

