News |  04 Apr 2024 13:59 |  By RnMTeam

Gioli & Assia announce RESURRECTION World Tour

MUMBAI: Creative powerhouses Giolì & Assia have announced their much-anticipated RESURRECTION World Tour, in support of their upcoming EP of the same name. Set to kick off in September, the tour will take the duo to multiple cities around the world, promising the unparalleled live experience fans have come to expect from the pair.

Named after their highly-anticipated new body of work ‘RESURRECTION’ which is slated for release later this month, the World Tour will see Giolì & Assia bring their signature blend of electronic, pop and house music to audiences across North America and Europe. Having already reclaimed their independence with the relaunch of their own label, Diesis Records, the RESURRECTION Tour not only marks their return to the stage, but another step in their journey as independent artists.

"We're incredibly excited to announce the 'RESURRECTION' World Tour and share our new music with fans worldwide. After a period of reflection and creative exploration, we're ready to come back stronger than ever and connect with you all in a whole new way. Nothing compares to that feeling of playing our music live and we can’t wait to be back with you all soon" Giolì & Assia

Kicking off in Arizona on 13th September, the tour will feature performances at iconic venues across the US and Canada, including The Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, New York’s Irving Plaza, and the Opera House in Toronto, among others. True to form, Giolì & Assia will deliver the signature transcendental sonic experience that has become synonymous with their live shows.

Following their North American dates, November will see Giolì & Assia embark on the European leg of the tour, beginning at St. John’s Hackney Church in London, and taking them across Europe with dates at revered music venues in Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and many more.

With their dynamic live shows combining the art of DJing with live vocals and instrumentation, Giolì & Assia truly are in a creative league of their own. Their ability to evoke an entire spectrum of emotions, finding that breathtaking balance between euphoria and melancholia, continues to earn them millions of fans across the world. Now, the globally adored couple prepare to embark on one of the most significant moments of their career, and as always they are inviting fans along with them.

RESURRECTION WORLD TOUR

13 September WALTER WHERE? HOUSE – Phoenix, USA
14 September QUARTYARD – San Diego, USA
20 September THE MAYAN THEATRE – Los Angeles, USA
21 September THE REGENCY BALLROOM – San Francisco, USA
27 September NEUMOS – Seattle, USA
28 September COMMODORE BALLROOM – Vancouver, CA
4 October TBA – TBA
5 October OGDEN THEATRE – Denver, USA
11 October ST. ANDREW’S HALL – Detroit, USA
12 October TBA – TBA
17 October PARADISE ROCK CLUB – Boston, USA
18 October IRVING PLAZA – New York, USA
19 October OPERA HOUSE – Toronto, USA
9 November HACKNEY CHURCH – London, UK
12 November VICAR STREET – Dublin, IE
13 November NEW CENTURY HALL – Manchester, UK
16 November AMPERE – Antwerp, BE
19 November LA MACHINE DU MOULIN ROUGE – Paris, FR
20 November MELKWEG – Amsterdam, NL
22 November METROPOL – Berlin, DE
23 November LUCERBNA MUSIC BAR – Prague, CZ
25 November PROGRESJA – Warsaw, PL
28 November TBA – TBA
30 November TBA – TBA

