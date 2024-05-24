RadioandMusic
News |  24 May 2024 12:08 |  By RnMTeam

Toronto's M for the movement releases new electrifying single 'Takeover' featuring Snoop Dogg

MUMBAI: Toronto pop-rap duo M For The Movement, comprised of J.Vision and Mega Sean, release their new single “Takeover” featuring Snoop Dogg, Alia Rene, Price da Boss, DT The Artist, and Methadist. This electrifying track promises to be a game-changer in the music industry, with a star-studded collaboration featuring some of the biggest names in the industry.

M For The Movement has been making waves since the release of their first unofficial EP, "The Night Before Christmas," under the pseudonym "The Night Before M" in December 2020. With over 50,000 streams in the first two weeks, the group quickly gained recognition for their unique sound and style.

Having shared the stage with industry giants like Rihanna, D12, Wayne Wonder, and more, M For The Movement is no stranger to delivering electrifying live performances. Their summer 2023 appearances opening for Sean Paul and closing their tour with Sean Kingston and Nelly solidified their status as a rising force in the music scene.

"Takeover" is not just a song; it's an experience that combines the cinematic storytelling prowess of J. Vision with Mega Sean's authentic and powerful lyrical delivery. The track seamlessly blends genres, creating a sound that is uniquely M For The Movement. With a diverse range of influences, the duo brings a fresh perspective to the music scene.

“We had obtained the Snoop Dogg verse some time ago and sat on it for good reason, thinking of the perfect game plan on how to execute a song with a name like his attached to it,” Mega Sean said. “With this feature we wanted to spread love and show unity and lead by example by collaborating with some of Toronto's best up incoming talent in the Hip Hop scene to help bring the city of Toronto together with the biggest artists from Los Angeles and also show unity in the music business on a universal scale.”

"Takeover" is just a taste of what M For The Movement has in store. With an official album on the horizon, collaborations with JUNO Award-winning artist Choclair, and featuring platinum-selling artist Snoop Dogg, the group is poised to leave their mark on the landscape.

 

