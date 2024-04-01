RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Apr 2024 14:54 |  By RnMTeam

Delbar Arya and Pratik Sehajpal Bring us the Heartbreak Anthem of the Year "KAABIL" with Stebin Ben's Voice - Check the Poster Now

MUMBAI: Music in today's world plays an essential role in each life by leaving a lasting impact with the ability to captivate audiences and evoke emotions. In the latest offering from the world of music, actress Delbar Arya and Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal bring up the breakup anthem of the year titled KAABIL.

Delbar Arya, known for her mesmerizing performances, has also garnered immense praise for her collaboration with Guru Randhawa on the chart-topping track Downtown. Arya has carved a niche for herself in the music industry. Now, she is all set to enchant fans again, this time alongside the charismatic Pratik Sehajpal.

Delbar took to her social media and shared the poster of the song with her loved ones, In the poster we could see Delbar and Pratik being madly lost in love with Stebin Ben in the poster as well. The song is helmed by Imran Sheikh, the Lyrics are given by Eemaan, the Music by Gurmeet Singh, and Produced by Virender Bhalla and Shivang Sharma.

Sharing her experience Delbar says, "Kaabil is a super romantic yet heartbreaking breakup song. The song is about lovebirds and their complications and betrayal. But the melody to the song is given by Stebin Ben and I can assure you that the song will remind you of your betrayal."

"KAABIL" is not just another music video; it's a visual masterpiece that promises to tug at audiences' heartstrings worldwide. With Stebin Ben lending his soulful voice to the track, the song is set to resonate deeply with listeners, delivering a powerful message about love, loss, and resilience. Delbar Arya and Prateik Sehjpal's chemistry is palpable, promising an on-screen dynamic that will leave viewers spellbound.

Stay tuned for the unveiling of "KAABIL", the heartbreak anthem of the year. On the work front, Delbar Arya also just broke the record and completed the shoot of her Punjabi Film Damdaa in just 23 days. Apart from that the actress also has a bunch of projects releasing, which the official announcement will be made soon.

Tags
Delbar Arya Pratik Sehajpal Kaabil Stebin Ben music
Related news
 | 01 Apr 2024

Wynk Studio acknowledged for enabling independent artists in India

 MUMBAI: In recognition of its outstanding contribution to the Indian independent music industry, the Indian Independent Record Labels Association (IIRA) has awarded Wynk Studio team for its efforts and significant contribution towards supporting and recognizing the Indian Independent Music Indu

read more
 | 01 Apr 2024

SIFFCY, the biggest festival of good cinema enters 10th edition

MUMBAI:  Smile Foundation is hosting the 10th edition of the annual Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY) in partnership with the European Union (The delegation of the European Union in India).

read more
 | 01 Apr 2024

Abhay Deol-PIA embark on a fantastical escapade in 'Follow the Toad'

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking collaboration, actor Abhay Deol joins forces with emerging international EDM artist PIA in the visually stunning music video ‘Follow the Toad,’ directed by international filmmaker Joe Sill.

read more
 | 01 Apr 2024

Paige Bea shares arresting new alt-pop single, 'Floods'

MUMBAI: Crystalline synth lines, ethereal vocals, an addictive beat and some ASMR whispers - “Floods” is an alternative pop banger that hits like fresh spring sun after a long winter.

read more
 | 29 Mar 2024

Enjoy the world of Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ahead of its release as Saregama treats audiences to the entire music album on streaming apps

MUMBAI: Yesterday, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila's trailer was launched at a spectacular event in Mumbai. The trailer event by Netflix witnessed AR Rahman performing a track from the film ‘Bol Mohabbat’ live with Kailash Kher.

read more

RnM Biz

Paytm Insider's Holi Campaign “Rang Rager” draws massive response

MUMBAI: With the return of spring, Paytm Insider ushered in the joyous Holi festival with its natread more

Beyond Key earns recognition for "Great Place to Work" for the Fifth Year and "Top 25 Organizations for Building a Culture for Innovation by All"

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a leading global technology solutions provider, announces its remarkable achiread more

Universal Music India signs Exclusive Artist Deal with Aditya Rikhari & launches his first Single 'Paaro' as part of the association

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, the leading music label renowned for promoting young, talented artread more

Delhities Swap Jobs with RJ Rohan & RJ Nalwa for Red FM’s Delhi Job Exchange

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced the launch of iread more

BIG FM presents BIG BINGO Cricket Season 2 with cricket maestro Irfan Pathan

MUMBAI: As cricket fever sweeps the nation with the arrival of Tread more

top# 5 articles

1
The Netherlands Unite in epic fashion as Hardwell, Blasterjaxx & Maddix Release ‘16’

MUMBAI: Three of the biggest and most requested producers in the EDM scene right now in Hardwell, Blasterjaxx and Maddix join forces on this show-...read more

2
Delbar Arya and Pratik Sehajpal Bring us the Heartbreak Anthem of the Year "KAABIL" with Stebin Ben's Voice - Check the Poster Now

MUMBAI: Music in today's world plays an essential role in each life by leaving a lasting impact with the ability to captivate audiences and evoke...read more

3
Wynk Studio acknowledged for enabling independent artists in India

 MUMBAI: In recognition of its outstanding contribution to the Indian independent music industry, the Indian Independent Record Labels Association (...read more

4
Abhay Deol-PIA embark on a fantastical escapade in 'Follow the Toad'

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking collaboration, actor Abhay Deol joins forces with emerging international EDM artist PIA in the visually stunning music...read more

5
North Coast Music Festival unveils Phase 2 lineup additions for 2024 event

MUMBAI: North Coast Music Festival has just unveiled its stacked Phase 2 lineup for its 2024 edition, taking place Friday, August 30 - September 1,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games