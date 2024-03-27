Sunny Leone, Badshah & Armaan Malik perform with Marshmello, a record breaking 70,000 fans at Sunburn Holi Tour

MUMBAI: The recently concluded Sunburn Holi Tour, featuring the GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer Marshmello, and presented by Asia’s largest dance music festival concluded on a successful note with a record breaking 70,000 footfall across all centres.

The American electronic music sensation delivered smashing performances across Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune over the Holi weekend, dishing out his some of his biggest hits including ‘Happier’, ‘Alone’, ‘Friends’, ‘Blocks’, ‘Wolves’, ‘Find Me’ and ‘Silence’.

Delivering an unparalleled entertainment extravaganza, concert goers were treated to an unforgettable and electrifying experience, proving the enduring appeal of the 31-year-old artist. The multi-city tour was a visual and auditory spectacle, featuring world-class production, stunning visuals and potent on-stage theatrics and culminated in a perfect celebration to bid farewell to the festive occasion of Holi. Fans across all ages, especially young children, enjoyed the first-time with the unlimited organic colors. Curated family zone added a family touch to the festival's vibrant atmosphere.

In a crescendo of pulsating rhythms and captivating melodies, the superstar music producer set the stage ablaze as he infused a local element to his set by playing out Bollywood classics like Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Rang Barse’ and Shahrukh Khan’s ‘BIBA’.

Supporting acts such as DJ Ganesh, MC Altaf, Sammohit, DJ Sahil, VIISHVEK, DJ LIJO perfectly complemented Marshmello’s infectious dance-infused energy.

Taking Mumbai audiences by complete surprise, the global superstar invited actress Sunny Leone on stage who performed on ‘Baby Doll’ followed by rapper Badshah who sampled his latest trending track ‘Daaku’ from his third studio album ‘Ek Tha Raja’ whilst waiving the Indian flag, and while Armaan Malik closed the night by teasing his unreleased collaboration with Marshmello.

Reflecting on the tour, Marshmello stated, "Performing in India is always an electrifying experience, but this Holi tour was truly special. Feeling the energy of over 70,000 fans and seeing the joy on their faces was incredible. A big shout out to Sunny Leone, Badshah and Armaan Malik for joining me on stage in Mumbai and being absolutely terrific. Thank you Sunburn for another unforgettable visit. I'm already looking forward to coming back!"

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, stated, "This year’s Sunburn Holi Tour with Marshmello was a monumental success, setting a new benchmark for live events in India. We are thrilled to have brought together such a massive crowd, celebrating with colors, music, and unity. Marshmello’s magnetic performance and the overwhelming response from the audience underscore the universal language of music. We are grateful for the love and support and promise to keep elevating the live entertainment experience for our fans."

Croma Sunburn Arena Marshmello India Tour 2024 is presented by Absolute Mixer, driven by Hyundai, powered by Rupay, good times partner Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water and styled by Jack & Jones.