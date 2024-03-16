RadioandMusic
Sister Bliss returns with euphoric new single and video ‘Dancing With U’

MUMBAI: A true dance music trailblazer and one of the forces behind Faithless, Sister Bliss, announces her latest single, ‘Dancing With U’. The track drops Friday the 15th of March via Junkdog.

One of the most successful British dance artists of the past 25 years, DJ, producer, composer, and true pioneer of electronic music, Sister Bliss continues to push boundaries throughout her career. From groundbreaking work as part of Faithless, to her own cutting-edge productions, she inspires and innovates with each new release.

With her first release of 2024 ‘Do It Right’ receiving stellar support from Green Velvet, Jamie Jones, Claptone, Timo Maas, Heidi Lawden, Kristina Sky and many more, ‘Dancing With U’ picks up the baton with a slice of shimmery Balearic-inspired Sueño euphoric house. It’s giving sonic warm hugs and dancefloor Spring awakenings that promise brighter days ahead.

Never one to rest on her laurels, Bliss continues to deliver as one of electronic music’s most enduring figures, nodding to 90s and 00s revivalism sonically but always delivering with a fresh new take. ‘Dancing With U’ is another infectious future classic from this British icon. Big tune from one of the greatest to ever do it!

Sister Bliss says:

“I wanted to bring that peak time feeling into this track - the shimmer & the shivers - and also capture that lovely moment when you set eyes on someone fabulous on the dancefloor”.

