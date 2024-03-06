RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Mar 2024 14:01 |  By RnMTeam

The JBL & Martin Garrix Music Academy is Back

MUMBAI: It’s official. The JBL & Martin Garrix Music Academy is back and accepting applications from music artists around the world from today. Following its successful launch in 2023, the Music Academy continues its mission to empower emerging artists by welcoming the class of 2024 to join its exclusive three-day program at Amsterdam-based STMPD Studios in November.

Becoming an artist starts with talent. But knowledge, inspiration, connections, and support are just as key to succeeding in the music world. This is where the Music Academy comes in, offering 30 up-and-coming musicians, songwriters, singers, and producers the opportunity to learn from industry experts and connect with other artists.

In-depth workshops from leading figures in the music industry, including Martin Garrix himself, will focus on music creation, branding, and business. The Music Academy provides artists with valuable insights into various aspects of the music industry to prepare them for success.

JBL also supported many Class of 2023 alumni with opportunities to showcase their music and represent JBL at events and festivals like the Montreux Jazz Festival, the JBL Snow Party, and many more.

“I’m super excited we’re doing a second edition of the Music Academy with JBL this year. Meeting all the talented artists last year and seeing their creativity and passion through the experience was inspiring,” said JBL Global Brand Ambassador, Martin Garrix. “With STMPD RCRDS we're already focusing a lot on upcoming talent, so the Music Academy feels like the perfect addition.''

“At JBL, music is at the core of everything we do,” said Robert Jan van Dormael, Vice President Marketing for Lifestyle Division EMEA and India at JBL. “When we launched the Music Academy last year the goal was to provide a platform to empower talent with the knowledge they need to turn their passion for music into a career. We are excited to build on that success this year.”

Artists can apply by submitting a motivational video and up to three music tracks that best represent their personal sound. Applications for the JBL & Martin Garrix Music Academy are now open globally until the 30th of April 2024.

To learn more about the JBL & Martin Garrix Music Academy or apply as an artist, please visit: www.jbl.com/musicacademy

Tags
JBL Martin Garrix Music Academy Songs music
Related news
 | 06 Mar 2024

Singapore PM defends exclusive Taylor Swift deal amid neighboring criticism

MUMBAI: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has defended his government's decision to offer an incentive to Taylor Swift, ensuring that Singapore would be the sole destination in Southeast Asia for her world tour, asserting that it was not intended to be hostile towards neighbori

read more
 | 06 Mar 2024

Swedish Metal Titans PRIME CREATION issue new studio update, pre-production ongoing + sign with Manic Music Booking Agency!

MUMBAI: Swedish Metal titans PRIME CREATION are currently busy in the studio, working on their upcoming new album. The band has just issued a new studio update, revealing more information on the new album alongside other great news!

read more
 | 06 Mar 2024

Tricksingh & Eyepatch team up for a Sonic Storm- '1234'

MUMBAI: Def Jam Recordings India proudly announces the release of Tricksingh's highly anticipated fifth rap single, "1234," set to drop on February 29th, 2024.

read more
 | 06 Mar 2024

American-Chinese artist Allen Ling inches ‘Closer’ to a mushy earworm and maiden Asia tour with Flipsyde’s Dave Lopez

MUMBAI: Allen Ling, the American-Chinese sensation who made waves in 2023, is back with the love ballad "Closer" coinciding with his Asia tour in March 2024.

read more
 | 05 Mar 2024

Sinca Revisits Timbaland’s Classic with Way I Are Bootleg

MUMBAI: Following the release of her magical single Printemps on All Day I Dream, Montreal-based producer Sinca reveals her latest sonic offering, her Way I Are edit, available for free download via Melodic Diggers. Stream & Download: Sinca – Way I Are Bootleg

read more

RnM Biz

Awadhi Culture gets its moment with Red FM’s The Awadh Connection

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is overjoyed to announce read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Third Time’s a charm for Gurdas Maan at Red FM’s Sounds of Punjab

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced Season 3 of “Sread more

Empowering Music Creators: Insights from Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), delved into the intricaread more

Red FM's Marathi Film Festival returns to Pune for it's fifth edition

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM today announced Season 5read more

top# 5 articles

1
Starry Glamour and Mesmerizing Melodies: 'Naina' ft. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon Takes Bollywood by Storm

MUMBAI: TIPS Music presents the enchanting melody "Naina," a mesmerizing blend of romance and rhythm, from the highly anticipated Bollywood movie '...read more

2
Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's spectacular pre-wedding musical extravaganza

MUMBAI: From the captivating performance of Grammy award-winning singer Rihanna to the soul-stirring melodies of Arijit Singh, the pre-wedding...read more

3
Tricksingh & Eyepatch team up for a Sonic Storm- '1234'

MUMBAI: Def Jam Recordings India proudly announces the release of Tricksingh's highly anticipated fifth rap single, "1234," set to drop on February...read more

4
Streaming is Seeing Phenomenal Growth in India; a Large Part of That Growth is Coming from Outside Metros – Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video India

MUMBAI: In a highly engaging panel curated on the opening day of FICCI FRAMES 2024 titled ‘Reinvent: Navigating the Future of the Media and...read more

5
of Montreal announces new album 'Lady On The Cusp' out May 17 on Polyvinyl

MUMBAI: Kevin Barnes (he/she/they) did not believe they could ever leave Georgia. Arriving in the erstwhile college-rock hub of Athens around 1996,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games