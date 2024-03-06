MUMBAI: It’s official. The JBL & Martin Garrix Music Academy is back and accepting applications from music artists around the world from today. Following its successful launch in 2023, the Music Academy continues its mission to empower emerging artists by welcoming the class of 2024 to join its exclusive three-day program at Amsterdam-based STMPD Studios in November.

Becoming an artist starts with talent. But knowledge, inspiration, connections, and support are just as key to succeeding in the music world. This is where the Music Academy comes in, offering 30 up-and-coming musicians, songwriters, singers, and producers the opportunity to learn from industry experts and connect with other artists.

In-depth workshops from leading figures in the music industry, including Martin Garrix himself, will focus on music creation, branding, and business. The Music Academy provides artists with valuable insights into various aspects of the music industry to prepare them for success.

JBL also supported many Class of 2023 alumni with opportunities to showcase their music and represent JBL at events and festivals like the Montreux Jazz Festival, the JBL Snow Party, and many more.

“I’m super excited we’re doing a second edition of the Music Academy with JBL this year. Meeting all the talented artists last year and seeing their creativity and passion through the experience was inspiring,” said JBL Global Brand Ambassador, Martin Garrix. “With STMPD RCRDS we're already focusing a lot on upcoming talent, so the Music Academy feels like the perfect addition.''

“At JBL, music is at the core of everything we do,” said Robert Jan van Dormael, Vice President Marketing for Lifestyle Division EMEA and India at JBL. “When we launched the Music Academy last year the goal was to provide a platform to empower talent with the knowledge they need to turn their passion for music into a career. We are excited to build on that success this year.”

Artists can apply by submitting a motivational video and up to three music tracks that best represent their personal sound. Applications for the JBL & Martin Garrix Music Academy are now open globally until the 30th of April 2024.

To learn more about the JBL & Martin Garrix Music Academy or apply as an artist, please visit: www.jbl.com/musicacademy