Selena Gomez drops flirty new single 'Love On' with Parisian-inspired music video

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez, the multi-talented artist, unveiled her latest single, "Love On," on Thursday. Directed by renowned French director Greg Ohrel, the music video pays homage to the enchanting City of Love, Paris.

In the flirtatious song, Selena, who is currently in a relationship with record producer Benny Blanco, croons about embracing love. The 3-minute-10-second video showcases Selena in a variety of stylish ensembles, including a striking green bodycon dress and a cozy bathrobe, while she performs her latest hit.

As she navigates through the city, couples around her passionately kiss, adding to the romantic ambiance. Set to an upbeat pop tempo, Selena's vocals echo the lyrics, “Wait 'til I turn my love on. I'm no cheap thrill. I'm a rollercoaster ride, baby jump on. Cause baby if you can't tell. You're what I wanna love on.”