News |  20 Feb 2024 19:47 |  By RnMTeam

ANOTR is set to ignite Pacha Ibiza for the Grand Opening Weekend

MUMBAI : Calling all Ibiza-seekers and dance floor disciples! Get ready for an electrifying experience as ANOTR takes center stage at Pacha Ibiza for the Grand Opening Weekend on Sunday, April 28th 2024.

Dutch dynamos ANOTR are set to unleash their genre-bending beats and electric energy, kicking off the 2024 Ibiza season in style. With a promising extended set, ANOTR will showcase their unique blend of house music, drawing influences from disco, funk, jazz, and indie. Brace yourselves for a heart-pounding, foot-flying immersive sonic journey, fueled by anthems like Relax My Eyes, Vertigo and Nobody's Perfect.

Joining ANOTR is South African DJ sensation Desiree, known for her signature groove blending deep house, techno, and soulful cuts with an African flair, as showcased in her debut EP, Femme Tech.

Whether you're new to the island or a regular clubber, the official Grand Opening Weekend at Pacha Ibiza promises an unforgettable experience. As the most iconic nightclub in Europe for over 50 years, Pacha Ibiza offers more than just a party; it's a portal to an unforgettable summer season filled with the best artists and DJs from the global EDM scene.

Tickets are in high demand, so don't miss out on this early summer weekend in Ibiza with a top-tier DJ lineup. Experience the #1 VIP Ibiza Party experience with dedicated table service and skip the queues to feel the vibrant energy of dancing right by the DJ booth.

Are you ready for this epic party? ANOTR awaits. Pacha Ibiza awaits. See you on the dance floor!

