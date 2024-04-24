Diplo announces full lineup for his exclusive five dates at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Get ready to dance the night away as Diplo, the eleven-time Grammy-nominated DJ phenomenon, takes over Pacha Ibiza with his exclusive residency. Collaborating with chart-toppers like Beyoncé and The Weeknd, Diplo has solidified his status as a musical powerhouse. His innovative fusion of EDM, moombahton, and dancehall has set stages alight worldwide, establishing him as a trailblazer in the industry. From Major Lazer to LSD (with Sia and Labrinth) and Silk City (with Mark Ronson), Diplo's influence reverberates across genres.
Join him and an elite roster of artists for limited dates only at Pacha Ibiza, the undisputed #1 VIP club in Ibiza
