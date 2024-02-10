Tech N9ne Takes 'Roll Call'Before hitting super bowl LVIII

MUMBAI : The next Tech N9ne Collabos season is upon us!

Today, chart-topping multiplatinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time Tech N9ne unleashes a new collabos single and music video with Rittz entitled “Roll Call” featuring King Iso, Joey Cool, JL, Lex Bratcher, and X-Raided.

Listen HERE and watch the music video HERE via Strange Music.

The track explodes as a near-seven minute display of lyrical mastery courtesy of Strange Music’s finest. Keeping up a tradition, Tech assembled an Avengers-level cohort of hip-hop talent for “Roll Call,” repping both the label’s present and storied past. Whistles chirp, finger-snaps pop, and the bass bumps underneath one stunning verbal display after another. Climaxing with a catchy chorus, Tech takes a victory lap and proclaims, “I’m never gonna be defeated, money never gonna be depleted,” flaunting much-earned boss level confidence.

The accompanying visual might just be one of his biggest yet. This cohort awakens following a wild reunion party at Strange Music Headquarters in Kansas City, but the mayhem continues. Dressed in their finest black tie fits, they spit bars in the studio and in the halls surrounded by hazy partygoers. The camera floats through the building like the infamous tracking shot in GoodFellas as the Strange Music family gets wild.

“Roll Call” notably stands out as the first collabos release in seven years since the eighth album in the series, Strange Reign, dropped in 2017. It remains a Strange Music institution with Tech uniting the finest MCs in his ecosystem to do what they do best.

Most importantly, it hints at a whole lot more to come soon.

Next up, Tech touches down in Las Vegas this weekend to attend Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday February 11. Of course, he’ll be cheering on his hometown Kansas City Chiefs. Looks like Taylor Swift isn’t the only powerhouse in their corner.

“RED KINGDOM” will be in the building!

Treading new territory yet again, Tech will team up for a very special first-of-its-kind performance with Kansas City Symphony on May 4 at Midland Theatre. It promises to be unlike anything he’s ever done. Don’t miss it. Get tickets HERE.

2024 has started off at a furious pace for Tech and he is showing no signs of slowing down. “There’s so many exciting things going on lately!” Tech exclaimed. “It’s all gas no breaks this year for real and I’m here for it!”