Vh1 Supersonic is back with its 2024 line-up, announces its first set of artistes and experience categories

MUMBAI: India’s first and biggest multi-genre festival, Budweiser Beats Presents Vh1 Supersonic Co-powered by Nexa, 2024, is coming back with a bang with the best in music, lifestyle, art and food - this time, with a 9x high! The much-anticipated festival has been acing all these years by filling the gap of techno and EDM music with over 10+ more genres, unlike any other music festival in India. Spread across 3 days and 5 stages, the festival with their brand manifesto, BE THERE, BE FREE, will be held at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, on 16•17•18 February 2024! Tickets available on: https://www.gosupersonic.in/ and www.skillbox.co

The festival curators have unveiled its illustrious line-up including top names from across the globe, such as Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto, Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Bäumel, The Midnight, Arjun Vagale, Browncoat, Kohra, Taba Chake and The Yellow Diary. Legends like 10,000 Lions, Bass Maya, Chromaderma, D2, Dr. Sel, Earl Gateshead, Ital Soup, Major C, NZ Selector, Rasta Yuga, Rudy Roots and Sanyas-I will also be ramping up the much-loved Reggae Corner.

Beyond the beats and melodies, sponsors play a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Vh1 Supersonic, ensuring the festival becomes a dynamic platform where brands are integral contributors to the immersive narrative. At Vh1 Supersonic, the experience takes centre stage and for this, the festival has partnered withdistinguished sponsors who share the vision of creating unforgettable moments. Leading the way as the title sponsor is Budweiser Beats, setting the tone for an unparalleled adventure, co-powered by Nexa, along with Maybelline as the beauty partner. Special partners, Monica Alco Bev, and Jägermeister join the lineup, adding their unique flavour to this extraordinary celebration.

Gaurav Mashruwala, Business Head, Viacom18 LIVE (Integrated Network Solutions) said, “Vh1 Supersonic has been at the forefront of bringing new experiences to India and curating a festival within a festival. True to our legacy, even this year it’s about more than just music and we are back with a bang to make the 9th edition as legendary as the experience. Right from international icons to indie stars, the stellar line-up is sure to give a worldly experience to the festival-goers. With the support of our esteemed partners, we are looking forward to an iconic celebration of music and culture combining multi-genre stages, experience zones, the best of fashion, lifestyle, F&B and art.”

Vh1 Supersonic 2024 will encompass 5 spectacular stages dedicated to multiple moods. The Main Stage will offer attendees the main headliners of the festival along with the best of Pop, Hip Hop, Jazz, and Indie Pop! Ardent LIVE music fans can get their dose of their favourite LIVE artists at the NEXA Live Stage. The ultimate Techno and Dance music lovers can head directly to the BudxSpectrum Stage. The Reggae Corner will pack a musical punch in its dedicated space curated for Reggae enthusiasts.

Known as THE festival within a festival, Vh1 Supersonic will amp up its experiential zones with 80+ specially curated Fashion brands & an art showcase at the Superflea which will be curated by All You Can Street! This will be topped with the best of F&B partners, flea areas & art installations across the festival.

Festival curator Nikhil Chinapa said, “We’re back, as promised and this time we’re bringing Major Lazer, Adam Beyer, King, Yottoand a massive array of festival favourite artists from across the world. We’re opening our gates on the 16th of Feb to welcome back friends and fans for our 9th edition in 2024…and it’s going to be a massively memorable weekend. See you on the dance floor!

Vh1 Supersonic 2024 Headliner, Major Lazer Soundsystem, said, “India is a special place to us, so we are thrilled to be back at Vh1 Supersonic this year with some amazing sets planned. With each tour that we do in India, it’s always exciting to connect with more and more people and watch our fan base grow.”

Headlining the edition, the crowd’s favourite: Major Lazer Soundsystem — the legendary global dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums — returns to Vh1 Supersonic. Also making a much awaited comeback while raising the BPM, is Swedish techno DJ & the king of modern techno music - Adam Beyer. Keeping up with the iconic league of Indian rappers who became a rage overnight with his hits like Maan Meri Jaan, OOPS - King - is making his debut at Vh1 Supersonic! Adding to the buzz is world-renowned - Yotto, aka Otto Yliperttula - a Finnish DJ with a deep house techno sound who’s garnered a fan following that spans all borderlines!

Other debut artists at Vh1 Supersonic who have been known to create heart-thumping sets across the world, are Denis Horvat, Hamdi and Patrice Bäumel - the master of melodic techno, who are all going to be contributing their unique flair to the Sonic stage! For the first time in India - The Midnight - an American Synth-wave band, known for their soulful R&B music is definitely going to be the act you just cannot miss.

Apart from these star-studded international acts, are the stellar Indian acts who have not only earned an international presence as the pioneers of live acts in India but have been a driving force in putting India on the worldwide music map: Arjun Vagale, The Yellow Diary, Taba Chake, Kohra, Browncoat and many more to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Going beyond the ordinary, Budweiser Beats Presents Vh1 Supersonic Co-powered by Nexa 2024 is determined to provide a joyous & sustainable experience to be a part of as promised year-on-year! The festival curators encourage all to Be There, Be Free as safety, wellness and festival-goers’ happiness will be well taken care of at utmost priority!