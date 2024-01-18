RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jan 2024 20:59 |  By RnMTeam

Daler Mehndi Unveils Series of Soulful Bhajans

MUMBAI: In a powerful ode to faith and devotion, Daler Mehndi unleashes a soul-stirring trilogy of bhajans under his label, DRecords International. This musical offering transcends religion, resonating with every seeker of divine solace and guidance. It is not merely a music release; it is a pilgrimage in melody, weaving its way to the heart of Ayodhya.

The first release of this devotional journey, titled 'Jinke Hriday Shri Ram Basey’ released on January 18, 2024. The bhajan captivates with its rich blend of sound. Daler Mehndi's vocals intertwine with powerful lyrics and mesmerising melodies, reminding us that the true temple of Ram lies not in brick and mortar but within the sanctuary of our own hearts. This bhajan is not just a song; it is an exploration of the eternal temple within, urging us to cultivate compassion, righteousness, and service.

Sharing his experience about this bhajan, Daler Mehndi said, “I heard this divinely beautiful bhajan during my visit to Banaras at the age of 14, and it left an everlasting mark on my soul. Recently, at the Bhakti Sangeet Utsav, the memory of this divine melody resurfaced, prompting me to sing it spontaneously.”

Continuing the spiritual journey, the second bhajan, 'Ram Nagri,' will be unveiled on January 19, 2024. Composed and penned by Daler Mehndi himself, this bhajan is a vibrant anthem celebrating the journey to Lord Ram's birthplace. Rhythmic beats by Raju Shankar weave an infectious energy, while the lyrics, punctuated by the resounding "Jai Jai Shree Ram," paint a vivid picture of devotion and longing. "Ram Nagri" invites everyone to bask in the divine glory, spreading its warmth to every corner of our lives.

The third installment in this series, 'Ram Hai to Araam Hai,' to be launched on January 20, 2024. The bhajan is a heartfelt homage to the divine and a celebration of Ram .With each note, Daler Mehndi pays tribute to the power of faith and its ability to bring peace and comfort to our souls.

Together, these bhajans form a breathtaking musical pilgrimage, guiding us through the inner and outer landscapes of devotion. Daler Mehndi's masterful touch breathes life into each composition, offering a deeply personal and universally resonant experience

