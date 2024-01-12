RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jan 2024 16:12 |  By RnMTeam

See complete List of Nominees People's Choice Awards 2024

MUMBAI: Full list of 2024 People's Choice awards nominees: MUSIC

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
Drake Jack
Harlow
JungKook
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

MALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan

FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Shania Twain

MALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
Bizarrap
Feid
Manuel Turizo
Maluma
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Ozuna

 FEMALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
 Angela Aguilar
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Shakira
Young Miko

POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Jung Kook
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift

HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Drake
Future Jack
Harlow Latto
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Travis Scott

R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beyonce
Brent Faiyaz
Janelle Monae
SZA
Tems
The Weeknd
Usher
Victoria Monet

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
 Coi Leray
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Stephen Sanchez

GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
 Paramore
Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER SONG OF THE YEAR
"Dance The Night" - Dua Lipa
"Fast Car" - Luke Combs
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
 "Fukumean" - Gunna
"greedy" - Tate McRae
"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen
"Paint The Town Red" - Doja Cat
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
For All The Dogs - Drake
 Gettin' Old - Luke Combs
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
Mañana Sera Bonito - Karol G
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana - Bad Bunny
One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen
Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj

COLLABORATION SONG OF THE YEAR
 "All My Life" - Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua
"Ella Baila Sola" - Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma "First Person Shooter" - Drake feat. J. Cole
"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
 "Seven" - Jung Kook feat. Latto
"TQG" - Karol G, Shakira
"Un x100to" - Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

CONCERT TOUR OF THE YEAR
+–=÷x Tour - Ed Sheeran
MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR - Coldplay
 Love on Tour - Harry Styles
Luke Combs World Tour - Luke Combs
One Night at a Time World Tour - Morgan Wallen
Summer Carnival Tour - Pink
Renaissance World Tour - Beyoncé
The Eras Tour - Taylor Swift

SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR
Britney Spears
Dwayne Johnson
Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift

COMEDY ACT OF THE YEAR
 Baby J - John Mulaney
Emergency Contact - Amy Schumer
God Loves Me - Marlon Wayans
I'm An Entertainer - Wanda Sykes
 Off The Record - Trevor Noah
Reality Check - Kevin Hart
Selective Outrage - Chris Rock
Someone You Love - Sarah Silverman

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Coco Gauff
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Sabrina Ionescu
Simone Biles
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce

Tags
Bad Bunny Drake Jack Harlow Jungkook Dwayne Johnson Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Selena Gomez Taylor Swift
Related news
 | 11 Jan 2024

Selena Gomez returns to Instagram, 18 hours after announcing social media break

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez regularly takes social media breaks, and after being the target of fan-made Golden Globes drama, she said she was done being online for now. However, less than a day after Selena announced she was stepping back from social media, the singer-actor returned to Instagram.

read more
 | 09 Jan 2024

See more of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at 2024 Golden Globes

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are all loved up! After sharing a kiss at the 81st annual Golden Globes on Sunday night with the caption “I won”, the actress and singer, 31, share another photo on her instagram of her and her music producer boyfriend.

read more
 | 09 Jan 2024

‘Best Moments’ from the Golden Globes 2024

MUMBAI: The 2024 Golden Globes have come to an end!

read more
 | 09 Jan 2024

No! Selena Gomez ‘Was Not Gossiping’ about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

MUMBAI: Despite rampant speculation, Selena Gomez was not gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes with her close friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, a Gomez source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

read more
 | 09 Jan 2024

Is Selena Gomez 'Gossiping' about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with Taylor Swift at Golden Globes?

MUMBAI: The 81st Golden Globe Awards 2024 was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on January 7. The star-studded ceremony witnessed the arrival of several A-listed Hollywood celebrities. While some brought home trophies, others resorted to cheering for the winners.

read more

RnM Biz

Reservoir and PopArabia announce new publishing deal with Arab Icon Nancy Ajram's In2Musica

MUMBAI : Reservoir Media, Inc.read more

TuneCore names Akhila Shankar as head of TuneCore South Asia

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Paris-basedread more

BIG Indiagram 3.0 initiative by BIG FM celebrates the nation’s heritage with virtual Jhankis this Republic Day
BIG FM

MUMBAI: Every year on 26th January, India comes together to celebrate its unwavering commitment tread more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Lunadira shares new single 'crying over nothing (wah wah)'

MUMBAI – Malaysian singer-songwriter Lunadira shifts gears from dark and moody to upbeat and dancey on her new DnB single "crying over nothing (wah...read more

2
Hangout Festival announces Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, ODESZA, The Chainsmokers, + more for 2024 Lineup

MUMBAI : Hangout Music Festival is excited to reveal its 2024 lineup, featuring an eclectic group of artists set to perform on the white sand...read more

3
The Electric Highway Festival announces first Round of bands For 2024 Lineup with Anciients, Dead Quiet, Empress, Flashback and more!

MUMBAI : The Electric Highway Festival is excited to announce the first round of bands for the 2024 edition of the festival being held in Calgary,...read more

4
Mette and Sam Gellaitry release new single 'Darling Drive'

MUMBAI : Multi-hyphenate talent METTE and Scottish producer, singer and songwriter Sam Gellaitry have joined forces to release their electrifying...read more

5
Producer/multi-instrumentalist Bass Physics unveils debut album Lost In Space

MUMBAI: "Lost In Space is a collection of everything I love about electronic music. This album was motivated by a time in my life where I was...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games