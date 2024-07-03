Strange Music artist Joey Cool lights up new single and music video 'The Fuse' out now

MUMBAI: Today, rising rap phenom Joey Cool ignites an incendiary and infectious new single and music video entitled “The Fuse” out now via Strange Music. Listen to “The Fuse” HERE.

The track hinges on a bold and boisterous horn loop, resounding with triumphant pomp and circumstance. Fittingly, Joey pulls up with a barrage of bold and braggadocios bars. His momentum culminates in a lyrical explosion as he warns, “Keep that shit away from the fuse cuz it might, boom, dynamite!” In the accompanying visual, he charismatically raps to the camera surrounded by towers of flames and bathed in bright lights.

It’s clear he has lit “the fuse” for his most fiery phase yet…

It lands in the wake of his recent anthem “Drippin’ Part 3.” The latter earned plugs from I’m Music Magazine, Hip Hop Over Everything, and more. Listen to "Drippin' Part 3” HERE.

It follows “Vibe Check,” which has just begun to gain traction at DSPs. Listen to “Vibe Check” HERE

Keep “Drippin’” with Joey Cool!

“Vibe Check” notably marked his first release since 2023’s Enjoy The View. Beyond amassing nearly 1 million streams and counting, it earned plugs from I’m Music Magazine and Hip Hop Golden Age who named it in the honorable mentions among “The 9 Best Hip Hop Albums of the Month” upon release.

It’s just the beginning of his next era though.

In 2021, Joey Cool joined forces with Tech N9ne, King Iso, and the legendary Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for the biggest independent rap song of that year, "Face Off." Its success would be downright unprecedented, birthing a TikTok challenge and amassing over 13 billion views! The track has crushed nearly 160 million Spotify streams so far with 71 million views on the blockbuster music video. The track saw him mentioned by everyone from Variety to Entertainment Weekly.