Anshul Garg to have his next international collaboration with global superstar Selena Gomez?

MUMBAI: Anshul Garg is bringing the best of global music to India with his label Play DMF. After teaming up with Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred in Guli Mata, French singer Tayc in Yimmy Yimmy and Arabic artist Dystinct in Zaalima, seems like Anshul is getting ready for his biggest collaboration till date. If rumours are to be believed, the producer is planning to team up with global superstar Selena Gomez.
Selena is one of the most renowned actor-popstar in the world with songs like Same Old Love, Hands To Myself, Taki Taki and Calm Down, amongst many others, to her credit. Now, an insider source informs, “After bringing artists from different corners of the world to India, Anshul is planning to bring Selena Gomez to the country with his next song. With this new team up, he is surely going to take Indian music much higher in the global arena, especially after the successes of Guli Mata, Yimmy Yimmy and Zaalima. This will truly be a dream collaboration with the best of India and America coming together.”
While it might turn out to be Selena’s first song in India, she has had Indian influence in one of her old chartbusters, Come And Get It. The song had some Hindi lyrics as well as Indian music. With Selena coming here, it will truly be one of the biggest global collaborations Indian music industry has ever witnessed.
