Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shares kisses at 2024 Golden Globes

MUMBAI: The 2024 Golden Globes witnessed some passionate moments as well besides the big wins. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared a romantic moment at the Golden Globes award ceremony and they even shared a glimpse of it on social media.

Selena took to her Insta Story to drop a steamy picture featuring herself and her boyfriend, Benny with the caption “I won”.

The couple is seen locking lips in this hot new pic that has set internet ablaze. Selena is clearly not shying away from flaunting her relationship with Benny.