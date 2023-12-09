RadioandMusic
News |  09 Dec 2023 13:08 |  By RnMTeam

Wynk Studio Spotlights its Independent Women Artists at Hornbill Music Festival

MUMBAI: Wynk Studio - India’s largest music distribution ecosystem for independent artists, celebrated five of its women artists at the Hornbill Music Festival – India’s biggest music festival.

This is in line with Wynk Studio’s endeavor to help artists build thriving music careers with the help of multiple opportunities including a robust music distribution and wider reach on the Wynk Music app, in addition to collaborations with other music labels, working on background score of Web series, OTT, live events amongst others.

The five independent women artists of Wynk Studio got an opportunity to showcase their talent at the prestigious music platform which brings together the best of the music industry. The artists featured prominently in the event’s line up and grooved audiences to the best of their songs.

Launched as 'Wynk for Artist' in 2020, the platform is more popularly known as Wynk Studio today. It leverages Wynk’s technology strength that is backed by a strong telco expertise to enable upcoming artists in building sustainable careers in the music industry. The platform enables gifted musicians to share their original work with wider audiences across varied regions and linguistic demographics.

Here are the details of the artists who featured at the music festival:

1. Raveena Paul (Kullu, Himachal Pradesh) - Hailing from a humble town, Raveena Paul dared to chase her dreams despite facing naysayers. Her unwavering determination has helped her reach new heights as an artist across various platforms. With her audience growing from a few hundreds to millions, her melodious voice continues to captivate hearts from the Himalayas.

2. Reena Gilbert (Vashi, Navi Mumbai) - Reena Gilbert, a versatile independent artist, seamlessly blends Hindi and English to create an alluring mix of pop and electronic music. Renowned for her catchy hooks and soul-stirring music, Reena's sound appeals to a wide spectrum of listeners, striking a perfect balance of modern beats with pop and electronic undertones.

3. Sugandha Garg (Meerut, Uttar Pradesh) - Sugandha Garg is a multifaceted Indian actress, singer, and television host, acclaimed for her debut as Shaleen in the 2008 hit "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na." Since her silver screen debut, she has portrayed compelling supporting roles in a variety of movies, including "Let's Dance," "My Name is Khan," "Ceylon," "Coffee Bloom," "Tere Bin Laden 2," and Santosh Sivan's thriller, "Biochek."

4. Himani Kapoor (Faridabad, Haryana) - Himani Kapoor is a celebrated Indian singer, known for her achievement as a finalist on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005. Co-hosting "Antakshari" with Karan Oberoi on Zee TV, she has also gained fame for her songs in films, including her work in "Pagglait." After touring the world with Himesh Reshammiya, she has showcased her talent in over 20 countries and lent her voice to movies like "Dil Diya Hai," "Aap Ki Khatir," and "Band Baaja Baaraat."

5. Bawari Basanti (New Delhi) - Mahima Dayal Mathur, artistically known as Bawari Basanti, is a renowned singer of Hindustani Classical and Folk music, as well as a recording artist and songwriter from New Delhi. With a rich cultural legacy fostered by her grandmother, Smt. Lalita Dayal, Mahima began her musical journey at age nine. She refined her craft at Shri Ram Bhartiya Kala Kendra under Jyotika Paust and at Prayaag Sangeet Samiti. Further honing her skills at Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music with Raphaelle Brochet, she is currently exploring and creating experimental music.

