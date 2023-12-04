XG are the only Japanese artists to be ranked in Rolling Stone's '100 Best Songs of 2023'!

MUMBAI : HipHop/R&B-inspired girl group XG, who recently held their first solo audience live "XG 'NEW DNA' SHOWCASE in JAPAN" on, 26th November, has the accolade of being the only Japanese artist ranked in Rolling Stone’s ‘100 Best Songs of 2023’.
XG's track LEFT RIGHT, released in January of this year, was picked for the list in the 77th spot. LEFT RIGHT is an R&B-influenced song featuring repeating synth loops, trap beats, intense bass, hi-hats, and addictive synth raps. The music video, themed around space travel, showcased a stylish performance with 70's-90's inspired costumes and sets. The video has been viewed more than 45 million times on YouTube.
Earlier this year, XG became the first Japanese female artist and group to be ranked on the U.S. radio chart ‘Mediabase Top 40 Radio Airplay’, the longest-running Asian girl group on the chart, placing for 13 consecutive weeks, showing XG’s extraordinary global appeal.
XG also demonstrated their popularity overseas in Spotify's recently released ‘2023 Wrapped,’ ranking 3rd in ‘Most Played Overseas by a Domestic Artist’ and 6th and 7th in ‘Most Played Track Overseas by Domestic Artists’ for SHOOTING STAR and LEFT RIGHT respectively.
XG will release their 4th single "WINTER WITHOUT YOU" this December 8th.
We can’t wait to see what further breakthroughs the girls make.
XG
New Single 'WINTER WITHOUT YOU
2023.12.08 FRI
Streaming/Download
12AM within each timezone
Official Music Video
ET 4AM
JST/KST 6PM
MUMBAI : The Women of Music India (WOMI) has officially opened its doors for membership.read more
MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, toread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announceread more
MUMBAI : 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announread more
MUMBAI : Television heartthrob Sorab Bedi has always amazed the audience with his powerpack acting and heartthrobing pictures, and now the actor is...read more
MUMBAI : New Delhi-based singer-songwriter and producer Rohan Solomon is closing his 20 musical anniversary year, with a full -length album and a...read more
MUMBAI : – Pop-punk powerhouse LOLO shares her tender new track “*snow in berlin*”. Filled with melancholy sweetness, “*snow in berlin*” is an ode...read more
MUMBAI : Myles Goodwyn, singer, guitarist, writer, producer and leader of the multi-Platinum selling rock band April Wine, who shaped and directed...read more
MUMBAI : HipHop/R&B-inspired girl group XG, who recently held their first solo audience live "XG 'NEW DNA' SHOWCASE in JAPAN" on, 26th November,...read more