Love Ghost teams up with Whiplash on the pop-punk anthem 'LEFT ON READ

MUMBAI : The Urban Dictionary says being Left On Read the highest level of disrespect a human can receive. A collaboratioon between Los Angeles’ Love Ghost and Mexico’s Wiplash- “LEFT ON READ” is a pop-punk anthem about feeling ignored, in the vein of Machine Gun Kelly, All Time Low and Green Day.
"LEFT ON READ" follows a string of single releases for Love Ghost praised by Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, FLAUNT, Alterna2ve Press, Lyrical Lemonade, Earmilk and many others. They have several other songs coming this year including “Dopeman” with Ghana Afrobeat ar2st Camidoh, and an en2re album with Marilyn Manson guitar player and producer Tim Skold commissioned by Metropolis Records.
"LEFT ON READ":
