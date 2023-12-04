RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Dec 2023 18:57 |  By RnMTeam

Love Ghost teams up with Whiplash on the pop-punk anthem 'LEFT ON READ

MUMBAI :  The Urban Dictionary says being Left On Read the highest level of disrespect a human can receive. A collaboratioon between Los Angeles’ Love Ghost and Mexico’s Wiplash- “LEFT ON READ” is a pop-punk anthem about feeling ignored, in the vein of Machine Gun Kelly, All Time Low and Green Day.

"LEFT ON READ" follows a string of single releases for Love Ghost praised by Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, FLAUNT, Alterna2ve Press, Lyrical Lemonade, Earmilk and many others. They have several other songs coming this year including “Dopeman” with Ghana Afrobeat ar2st Camidoh, and an en2re album with Marilyn Manson guitar player and producer Tim Skold commissioned by Metropolis Records.

"LEFT ON READ":

Tags
Love Ghost Marilyn Manson Tim Skold music Songs
Related news
 | 05 Dec 2023

Mumbai’s first-of-its-kind Bollywood Live Concert is being presented by Outcry Entertainment on 20th January 2024

MUMBAI : Groove into the New Year with a bang!

read more
 | 05 Dec 2023

TFLilBu release his third single 'Soul Change'

MUMBAI – Rapper and songwriter TFLilBu has released his third single Soul Change on Youtube,

read more
 | 05 Dec 2023

Budweiser creates unforgettable experiences for festival - Goers during echoes of earth 2023

MUMBAI : Budweiser, AB InBev’s global brand, elevated the festival experience at Echoes of Earth- India's Greenest Music Festival. With an unwavering commitment to music enthusiasts, Budweiser curated a unique and immersive experience that resonated with the vibrant spirit of the festival.

read more
 | 05 Dec 2023

Warner Music India artists dominate major streaming platforms’ Year End Roundup in 2023

MUMBAI : Warner Music India's artists have risen to the top on India's major streaming platforms, showcasing unbeatable dominance across charts and playlists with their musical excellence.

read more
 | 05 Dec 2023

National Film Awardee Rockstar DSP's 2024 Packed with Musical Brilliance!

MUMBAI: National Film Awardee Rockstar DSP's 2024 Packed with Musical Brilliance!

read more

RnM Biz

India gets its much-awaited community for women in the music industry with Women of Music India

MUMBAI : The Women of Music India (WOMI) has officially opened its doors for membership.read more

Wynk Rewind is now live with India’s favourite music of 2023

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, toread more

RED FM announces season 4 of 'The Kavi Collective'

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more

Red FM Introduces Podcast Series: Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announceread more

Red FM introduces Podcast Series: Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond

MUMBAI : 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announread more

top# 5 articles

1
Budweiser creates unforgettable experiences for festival - Goers during echoes of earth 2023

MUMBAI : Budweiser, AB InBev’s global brand, elevated the festival experience at Echoes of Earth- India's Greenest Music Festival. With an...read more

2
National Film Awardee Rockstar DSP's 2024 Packed with Musical Brilliance!

MUMBAI: National Film Awardee Rockstar DSP's 2024 Packed with Musical Brilliance!Rockstar DSP, a National Film Award-winning music composer, is...read more

3
Warner Music India artists dominate major streaming platforms’ Year End Roundup in 2023

MUMBAI : Warner Music India's artists have risen to the top on India's major streaming platforms, showcasing unbeatable dominance across charts and...read more

4
TFLilBu release his third single 'Soul Change'

MUMBAI – Rapper and songwriter TFLilBu has released his third single Soul Change on Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music, read more

5
Mumbai’s first-of-its-kind Bollywood Live Concert is being presented by Outcry Entertainment on 20th January 2024

MUMBAI : Groove into the New Year with a bang!read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games