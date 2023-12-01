Nora En Pure soars with 'Emerald Skies'

MUMBAI : With her soul-stirring cuts Arbora and Illusions still rippling across the globe since their release last month, Swiss-South African artist Nora En Pure delivers her latest sonic gem, Emerald Skies — out now on Enormous Tunes.

Stream / Purchase: Nora En Pure – Emerald Skies

Evoking a mystical atmosphere within moments of play, Emerald Skies transcends time and genre, while remaining true to her artistic identity. Fusing Nordic influences with rave-inspired sounds, this hybrid creation is both dramatic and emotive as it flourishes and captivates the listener across its entirety.

Reflecting on another monumental year, Nora En Pure was recently selected as Beatport’s Artist of The Month (November) and rose to #53 in the DJ Mag Top 100. Taking part in their Awards Ceremony, she played a mesmerising sunrise stream from Bali. Following a short touring break, the Helvetic Nerd will resume her end of year tour with shows in Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and North America. For her full list of shows, head over to BandsInTown.