Nora En Pure soars with 'Emerald Skies'

MUMBAI : With her soul-stirring cuts Arbora and Illusions still rippling across the globe since their release last month, Swiss-South African artist Nora En Pure delivers her latest sonic gem, Emerald Skies — out now on Enormous Tunes.
Stream / Purchase: Nora En Pure – Emerald Skies
Evoking a mystical atmosphere within moments of play, Emerald Skies transcends time and genre, while remaining true to her artistic identity. Fusing Nordic influences with rave-inspired sounds, this hybrid creation is both dramatic and emotive as it flourishes and captivates the listener across its entirety.
Reflecting on another monumental year, Nora En Pure was recently selected as Beatport’s Artist of The Month (November) and rose to #53 in the DJ Mag Top 100. Taking part in their Awards Ceremony, she played a mesmerising sunrise stream from Bali. Following a short touring break, the Helvetic Nerd will resume her end of year tour with shows in Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and North America. For her full list of shows, head over to BandsInTown.
MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, toread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announceread more
MUMBAI : 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announread more
MUMBAI – OnePlus, the global technology brand, is thrilled to announce the OnePlus AI Music Festread more
MUMBAI : Ground–breaking producer, Dualism label boss, DJ and multimedia artist Dualist Inquiry announces third studio album When We Get There with...read more
MUMBAI : Being one of the most popular and sought after bands in the country, SANAM has literally been living out of their suitcases over the last...read more
MUMBAI : Hip-Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG revealed details about their upcoming single, "WINTER WITHOUT YOU," due to be released on December...read more
MUMBAI : Los Angeles-based Sons of Silver plans to release a new song and video in late January 2024, the first taste from their upcoming new album...read more
MUMBAI : Gab De La Vega unveils his latest single and music video, "Off My Chest," taken from the upcoming fourth studio album, "Life Burns," set...read more