RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Oct 2023 16:33 |  By RnMTeam

Steve Aoki and Paris Hilton team up on 'Lighter' after decades-long friendship

MUMBAI : 2x-GRAMMY-nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki has joined forces with artist and world-renowned DJ Paris Hilton, through the release of their new single “Lighter,” which is out today. To create the song, Aoki and Hilton teamed up with esteemed GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Emily Warren, known for her chart-topping hits with artists like Dua Lipa and Charli XCX. The outcome is a captivating fusion of Aoki's dynamic electro-pop production, Hilton's infectious vocals, and Warren’s pop-forward songwriting, resulting in a lively club-oriented anthem. “Lighter” will be featured on Aoki’s 8th studio album HiROQUEST: Double Helix out November 17th.

Arriving alongside the single is a music video directed by brother & sister duo MAXX & Madison. The “Lighter” visual is inspired by the iconic 80s Maxell Cassette tape commercials.

Watch “Lighter” Music Video Here

After years of friendship and mutual support, Steve Aoki and Paris Hilton unveiled "Lighter," earlier this summer at the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium, where Paris performed the song's lyrics live to a massive crowd.

Aoki on his collaboration with Hilton: “Collaborating with Paris Hilton on 'Lighter' is a momentous occasion for both of us. Our friendship spans over two decades, and this song is a culmination of our shared experiences and creative energies. It's been a long time coming, and I couldn't be more thrilled to finally bring our musical visions together. 'Lighter' is not just a song, it's a testament to the power of relationships and growth.”

Hilton continues: “My debut collaboration with friend and legendary DJ, Steve Aoki, reflects years of supporting one another, and this song is the perfect representation of all the epic times we’ve had. Whether it’s performing in front of thousands of fans at Tomorrowland or bringing the party to the studio, it’s always a celebration. I can’t wait for fans to turn up the volume and feel ‘Lighter’ on the dance floor.”

HiROQUEST: Double Helix will also feature recently released singles “Locked Up” with Akon and Trinix, “Invítame A Un Café” with Ángela Aguilar, “Hungry Heart with Hayley Kiyoko and Galantis, “Diferente” with CNCO, “The Show” with JJ Lin, “New York” with Regard and mazie, “Muñecas” with TINI and La Joaqui (nominated for Univisión's 2023 Premios Juventud Awards), and “Won’t Forget This Time” with KAAZE and John Martin.

For more information visit SteveAoki.com.

Listen to “Lighter” Here

Tags
Steve Aoki Paris Hilton Greg Kurstin Jesse Shatkin music Songs
Related news
 | 20 Oct 2023

UK punks, DARKO, release a new live session video ('Life Forms') from Signal House Studios

MUMBAI : In May 2023, DARKO (UK) tripped to Signal House Studios, Hatfield to record a live session with Tim Kramer; The result was two brand new tracks, and one re-imagined from the 2017 album, 'Bonsai Mammoth.'

read more
 | 20 Oct 2023

Izza Gara lays the foundations for her continued ascent with new EP 'YOUNG'

MUMBAI : Swedish/Turkish vocalist, dancer and artist Izza Gara lays the foundations for her continued ascent, blending elements of pop, R&B and left-field production to further double down on her unique but accessible sound with new EP, 'YOUNG'.ARTIST STATEMENT

read more
 | 20 Oct 2023

Shah Rukh Khan Praises 'Sunoh' song from Netflix's 'The Archies' as 'Quaint and Beautiful'

MUMBAI : The highly anticipated Netflix film 'The Archies' unveiled its inaugural song, 'Sunoh,' featuring a star-studded cast including Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and directed by Zoya Akhtar.

read more
 | 20 Oct 2023

Ovadia unleashes two-track 'Spiral' EP on Purified Records

MUMBAI : Following his massive Purified Records debut Stay Connected earlier this year, rapidly rising talent Ovadia returns to the imprint to reveal his highly anticipated Spiral EP.

read more
 | 20 Oct 2023

DJ Rink Makes India Proud; India's No 1 Female DJ is Ranked No 5 in Asia's Top 50 Djanes of 2023

MUMBAI : In a remarkable achievement that underscores her talent and dedication to the world of music, India's No. 1 Female DJ, DJ Rink, has secured the 5th position in the highly prestigious "2023 Top 50 Djanes of Asia" list by Djane Mag.

read more

RnM Biz

Percept ICE produces the Award Winning Goa Tourism Pavilions at TFF & BLTM Expos

MUMBAI : Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Events and Experiential Marketing Domain Company of Pread more

Universal Music Group and Bandlab Technolgies announce first of its kind strategic AI collaboration

Music Leader and World’s Leading Social Music Creation Platform to Promote Responsible AI Practices...read more

RED FM Introduces 14th Season of Its Longest Running IP Red Raas

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is delighted to annoread more

QYOU Media India and Bollywood Hungama Unite Forces to launch a Bollywood Music & Entertainment Channel on Connected TV

MUMBAI : Having recognized the importance of offering diverse and engaging content to its viewersread more

Whistling Woods International School of Music's Inaugural Music Marathon in association with IPRS Strikes a Chord in the Music World

MUMBAI: Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion oread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
The African-Canadian Fusion: A Cross-Cultural Celebration : October 28 at Daniels Spectrum in Toronto

MUMBAI : African Women Acting (AWA), celebrating their 10th anniversary this fall, is set to host The African-Canadian Fusion: a Cross-Cultural...read more

2
The Rolling Stones perform surprise set at New York City album release party last night , new album 'Hackey Diamonds' Out now

MUMBAI – Last night, The Rolling Stones took over New York City club, Racket NYC to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated new album...read more

3
Shah Rukh Khan Praises 'Sunoh' song from Netflix's 'The Archies' as 'Quaint and Beautiful'

MUMBAI : The highly anticipated Netflix film 'The Archies' unveiled its inaugural song, 'Sunoh,' featuring a star-studded cast including Dot (Aditi...read more

4
Ovadia unleashes two-track 'Spiral' EP on Purified Records

MUMBAI : Following his massive Purified Records debut Stay Connected earlier this year, rapidly rising talent Ovadia returns to the imprint to...read more

5
Worship the thrash Coven of 'The Serpent’s Cycle' from canadian thrashers HYPERIA's new music video; new album out in Nov

MUMBAI :  Mosh your way to the forest of thrash where the Coven awaits for you to join "The Serpent's Cycle", the latest music video for the title...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games