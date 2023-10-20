Steve Aoki and Paris Hilton team up on 'Lighter' after decades-long friendship

MUMBAI : 2x-GRAMMY-nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki has joined forces with artist and world-renowned DJ Paris Hilton, through the release of their new single “Lighter,” which is out today. To create the song, Aoki and Hilton teamed up with esteemed GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Emily Warren, known for her chart-topping hits with artists like Dua Lipa and Charli XCX. The outcome is a captivating fusion of Aoki's dynamic electro-pop production, Hilton's infectious vocals, and Warren’s pop-forward songwriting, resulting in a lively club-oriented anthem. “Lighter” will be featured on Aoki’s 8th studio album HiROQUEST: Double Helix out November 17th.

Arriving alongside the single is a music video directed by brother & sister duo MAXX & Madison. The “Lighter” visual is inspired by the iconic 80s Maxell Cassette tape commercials.

Watch “Lighter” Music Video Here

After years of friendship and mutual support, Steve Aoki and Paris Hilton unveiled "Lighter," earlier this summer at the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium, where Paris performed the song's lyrics live to a massive crowd.

Aoki on his collaboration with Hilton: “Collaborating with Paris Hilton on 'Lighter' is a momentous occasion for both of us. Our friendship spans over two decades, and this song is a culmination of our shared experiences and creative energies. It's been a long time coming, and I couldn't be more thrilled to finally bring our musical visions together. 'Lighter' is not just a song, it's a testament to the power of relationships and growth.”

Hilton continues: “My debut collaboration with friend and legendary DJ, Steve Aoki, reflects years of supporting one another, and this song is the perfect representation of all the epic times we’ve had. Whether it’s performing in front of thousands of fans at Tomorrowland or bringing the party to the studio, it’s always a celebration. I can’t wait for fans to turn up the volume and feel ‘Lighter’ on the dance floor.”

HiROQUEST: Double Helix will also feature recently released singles “Locked Up” with Akon and Trinix, “Invítame A Un Café” with Ángela Aguilar, “Hungry Heart with Hayley Kiyoko and Galantis, “Diferente” with CNCO, “The Show” with JJ Lin, “New York” with Regard and mazie, “Muñecas” with TINI and La Joaqui (nominated for Univisión's 2023 Premios Juventud Awards), and “Won’t Forget This Time” with KAAZE and John Martin.

Listen to “Lighter” Here