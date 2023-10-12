Priscilla Block performs at Opry Goes Pink Concert in support of Breast Cancer Awareness

MUMBAI -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to help the Grand Ole Opry bring awareness to the ongoing fight against the disease, country sensation, Priscilla Block, joined a handful of other great artists last night (10/10) to perform at The Opry Goes Pink concert. The appearance marks Block's 7th appearance on the historic Opry stage.
