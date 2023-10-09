RadioandMusic
News |  09 Oct 2023 16:22 |  By RnMTeam

Nicole Moudaber release 'Reasons To Love You'

MUMBAI : Techno tastemaker Nicole Moudaber arrives on Factory 93 Records with euphoria-tinged heavy roller ‘Reasons To Love You’ – out via all platforms now.  

Showcasing the signature flair that has seen her dominate the scene for over a decade, ‘Reasons To Love You’ sees Nicole meld the world of driving techno and melodic breaks to create another forward-thinking soundscape that is guaranteed to fill dancefloors around the world. Weaving lush chords and lyrical ecstasy against a dark and brooding beat, Moudaber effortlessly captures the essence of the rave revival with this latest production.
 
Another mammoth record from the Queen of Techno, it’s no surprise the MOOD Label boss is a regular on some of the world’s seminal imprints, having already released original tracks on the likes of Drumcode, Hot Creations, BMG and remixed for MUTE, Sony, Armada and Nervous Records. This latest offering for Factory93 is further testament to the lasting impact that Nicole’s sonic creations continue to have on the techno scene.   LISTEN

