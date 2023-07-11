Rockshots Records - BAD BONES New Video "Libertad" Off New Album "Hasta El Final!" Out Now!

MUMBAI : Releasing their sixth album "Hasta El Final!" this past March via Rockshots Records, Bad Bones have a new music video to rock out your summer out to. Entitled "Libertad", it's an epic and powerful song that brings to mind the Hagar-era Van Halen and the Scorpions.

"We don't always get what we want, living leads us to many compromises, but when we go out and about, all we want is to be free, break the chains, and resist daily disappointments." adds the band.

Watch "Libertad" at https://youtu.be/DoEof2FtWII

Influenced by NWOBHM to the LA street rock scene, Bad Bones was formed in 2007. The band has made a name for themselves with tours across Europe along with making the move from Italy to LA in 2009 to make a foothold in the USA until returning to their home country in 2010. Over the years, the band has consistently toured the USA and Europe with appearances at events such as the Hollywood Rock Convention, Italian Gods of Metal, and Metalitalia Festival along with supporting bands like Steel Panther, Hardcore Superstar, Crucified Barbara, Entombed, Gotthard, Crazy Lixx, Strana Officina and more.

True Metal Magazine named "Bad Bones" the Best Hard Rock band of the year for 2010 along with Metal Hammer Italy awarding "Demolition Derby" the Best Album of The Year for 2016.

A musical amalgamation of blues, punk, classic rock, and heavy metal, Bad Bones' latest offering "Hasta El Final!" is a powerful record, that shakes your bones and must be listened to in one go, in its entirety, just like taking a shot of whiskey, throw it down and then enjoy it while it warms your guts.

"The sound of the band has changed since the beginning, the first album "Small-town Brawlers" was very raw, it sounded almost punk in some ways, in 2012 when Max Malmerenda joined the band, who has an amazing and very melodic voice, a process had begun that led us to write albums more on the 80s hard rock side like "Demolition Derby" in 2016, today, with the return of Mekk we have found a more powerful sound and we have several songs that we could define as heavy metal. We want Hasta El Final! to hit you like a punch in the face, we had this in mind, make it compact and powerful, we didn't use samples, nor quantized/triggered fake drums, everything was played live, even the overdubs were kept to a minimum, and we wanted to keep the fierce spirit of our first albums." says the band.

Making uncompromising rock that is meant to be loud in volume and make ya sweat in the pit, Bad Bones give listeners classic old-school rock n' roll fun. Their lyrics reflect the things they see and hear, from memories, and life experiences, but also from movies or places they've been, there have many sources of inspiration that fans can clearly relate to.

Album order - https://bit.ly/HastaElFinalCD

Music Video - Wanderers & Saints - https://youtu.be/d6mCV2R-y3U

Spotify - https://sptfy.com/Oh5E

Track Listing:

1. Bandits - 3:13

2. Behind The Liar's Eyes - 3:58

3. Rattlesnake - 3:54

4. Wanderers & Saints - 3:43

5. Sand On My Teeth - 3:58

6. Libertad - 4:45

7. To Kill Somebody - 3:33

8. Home - 2:14

Album Length: 29:21

Album Credits:

Recorded @ Rima Maia Studio - Dronero ( CN) - December 2022 by Riccardo Paravicini

Produced by Bad Bones

Mix & Mastering by Riccardo Parravicini @ Rima Maia Studio

Words : Steve Balocco

Music : Bad Bones

Cover Artwork: Christian Wallin

Dedicated to the memory of Andrea "Benny" Bernini a true rocker! Miss ya!