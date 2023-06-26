RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Jun 2023 10:14 |  By RnMTeam

Music composer and artist duo Vivek-Mervin release their latest single "Na Na Na Na"

MUMBAI: Indian music composer duo Vivek-Mervin, consisting of Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon have come together with Divo to release their latest single “Na Na Na Na”. The song “Na Na Na Na” is an enchanting composition that transports the listeners on an evocative journey through the rain-soaked landscapes of the soul.

The song is a melodious track that brings out soulful melodies with poignant lyrics, mirroring the spectrum of emotions experienced during the rains. It weaves together traditional Tamil musical elements with modern music composition, creating a unique auditory experience.

The song is digitally distributed by Divo, who is the official label partner along digital distribution partner. Divo is one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies, which has recently been acquired by Warner Music India. Divo has played a vital role in the digital amplification of the album.

Starting from the teaser launch to the entire music distribution and digital marketing of the music across various platforms. Divo will be looking after the entire distribution on streaming platforms and publishing along with influencer and content marketing.

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3X4AThw

JioSaavn: https://bit.ly/43EsuEe

“Na Na Na Na” is penned by writer Vishnu Edavan with performances by Saraswathi Menon and Anthony Hadlee. The video is directed by Hariharan A.

Speaking on their latest single, Vivek-Merkin commented, “We are elated to bring “Na Na Na Na” to our fans and once again collaborate with Divo for our digital distribution. This is our second single with them, after Addictive. Digital medium today is the most effective medium to connect with the right audience and fans, and with Divo, we are confident to do so in the right manner. We hope the song is appreciated and liked by all.”

Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director, Divo, “We are glad to continue working with Vivek-Mervin to bring our hit and famous songs. Their rendition is pleasant and contributes well to the Tamil Music industry. We hope to continue bringing new songs for your audience.”

Tags
music composer Vivek-Mervin Na Na Na Na
Related news
 | 18 May 2023

Music Composers Sachin-Jigar Join Hands with Arijit Singh for Their Latest Musical Masterpiece, "Phir Aur Kya Chahiye"

MUMBAI: Renowned music composers Sachin-Jigar have teamed up with Arijit Singh for their highly anticipated song, "Phir Aur Kya Chahiye." This collaboration is a musical extravaganza that will leave audiences captivated and yearning for more.

read more
 | 12 May 2023

Music composer-singer Amit Trivedi talks about the making of the Ishaqzaade album

MUMBAI: National award-winning composer-singer Amit Trivedi, who recently gave us hit albums ‘Qala’, ‘Jubilee’ and ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' gets nostalgic about making music for Ishaqzaade as it completes 11 years of its release.

read more
 | 01 Apr 2023

Music composer Sachin-Jigar celebrate 12 years of their party anthem 'Char Baj Gaye'

MUMBAI: Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar have created music for popular soundtracks for films like Saibo, Apna Bana Le, Bezubaan, Jeena Jeena & Dance Basanti. The talented duo celebrate 12 years of their album F.A.L.T.U. The film was directed by Remo D’souza and had around 11 songs.

read more
 | 24 Mar 2023

Divo signs Indian music composer and artist duo Vivek-Mervin

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies, which has recently been acquired by Warner Music India, has signed up music composer duo Vivek-Mervin for their artist services.

read more
 | 23 Mar 2023

Music composer and lyricist Jishan Ali Thobani make his music debut with the series Pop Kaun on Disney Plus Hotstar

MUMBAI: Singer, Composer, and Song-writer Jishan Ali Thobani known for his fantastic music composition and lyrics has recently made his music debut with the Disney Plus Hotstar’s series Pop Kaun song Saiyan More Ban Gaye Hai Bhaiya More, starring Kunal Khemmu and Nupur Sanon directed by popular f

read more

RnM Biz

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day
Mirchi

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

Music platforms unite to form industry-wide anti-fraud alliance, "Music Fights Fraud"

MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more

BIG FM is back with the second season of its highly acclaimed show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: The Marathi film industry, with its rich history, renowned actors, and intriguing triviaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bolava Vitthal: An Enchanting Musical Journey of Devotion Returns to Celebrate Ashadhi Ekadashi in its 18th Year

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad is excited to announce the 18th edition of Bolava Vitthal, a prestigious musical concert that has enthralled audiences for 17...read more

2
Makoons Play School concludes Summer Camp Adventure Across all its Branches

MUMBAI: Makoons Play School, India’s fastest-growing preschool chain, has successfully concluded its month-long summer camp. The aim of the camp was...read more

3
Tagbin Celebrates a Decade of Innovation and Success

MUMBAI: Tagbin, a pioneer in crafting PHYGITAL experiences, celebrated its 10th anniversary on 13 June 2023. The entire team embarked on a retreat...read more

4
Music composer and artist duo Vivek-Mervin release their latest single "Na Na Na Na"

MUMBAI: Indian music composer duo Vivek-Mervin, consisting of Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon have come together with Divo to release their latest...read more

5
Qyuki Digital Media celebrates remarkable collaborations with fabulous brands in May

MUMBAI: Qyuki Digital Media, a leading platform for creative talent, proudly announces its successful collaborations with several fabulous brands...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games