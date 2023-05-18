RadioandMusic
News |  18 May 2023 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

Music Composers Sachin-Jigar Join Hands with Arijit Singh for Their Latest Musical Masterpiece, "Phir Aur Kya Chahiye"

MUMBAI: Renowned music composers Sachin-Jigar have teamed up with Arijit Singh for their highly anticipated song, "Phir Aur Kya Chahiye." This collaboration is a musical extravaganza that will leave audiences captivated and yearning for more.

Sachin-Jigar, known for their exceptional musical prowess and ability to create unforgettable melodies, have consistently pushed boundaries with their innovative compositions. With numerous chart-topping hits to their credit, their unique blend of genres has garnered critical acclaim and won the hearts of millions worldwide.

"Phir Aur Kya Chahiye" is set to be an enchanting and soulful track that will showcase the creative brilliance of Sachin-Jigar's music and Arijit Singh's mesmerizing vocals. The song promises to resonate with listeners on a deep emotional level, leaving a lasting impact.

“ Phir Aur Kya Chahiye is a beautiful fusion of melodies, heartfelt lyrics and musical arrangement that will transport the listeners to a world of pure musical bliss. We are sure this song will soon become a timeless musical piece which will capture hearts and top music charts” The song has already received 17 million views within two days of its release, proving its immense popularity and potential to become a chartbuster soon.

Sachin-Jigar, Arijit Singh & Amitabh Bhattacharya had recently come together to create the romantic single Apna Bana Le from Bhediya.

music composer Sachin-Jigar Arijit Singh Phir Aur Kya Chahiye
