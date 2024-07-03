RadioandMusic
News |  03 Jul 2024 13:00 |  By RnMTeam

Sachin-Jigar light up Sydney with a packed concert, thrilling fans with their hits!!

MUMBAI: Celebrated as one of the most loved and talented musical duos in the country, Sachin-Jigar enjoy a massive fandom worldwide. Credited for chart-topping hits like ‘Apna Bana Le’ from ‘Bhediya’, ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ & ‘Tere Vaaste’ from ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ and many more, the duo recently won hearts with their new album from the horror Comedy film 'Munjya'. The duo made their international audience groove on their hit tracks by kicking off their first ever much-awaited Australia tour with a sensational performance in Sydney. Their tour in Sydney was a resounding success and was a Housefull concert, drawing of a large and enthusiastic crowd. Fans were treated to a mix of their classic hits Chunar, Saibo and many more and newer tracks Baki Sab Theak, Dheeme Dheeme creating an atmosphere of pure musical magic. The duo’s dynamic stage presence and seamless harmonies charmed the audience, who sang along to every song. Sachin-Jigar’s ability to connect with their audience was evident as they playfully interacted with fans throughout the concert. The energy in the venue was high, with many fans dancing and cheering, making it a night to remember. This night was a proof of how they are definitely one of India’s most beloved duo. Meanwhile, Sachin-Jigar are all set for the next installment of their hit franchise Stree.

Sachin-Jigar Dheeme Dheeme Tere Vaaste
